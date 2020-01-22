WWE Smackdown Invades Dallas

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Place: AAC, Dallas, Texas

Time:6:45 PM

TV: WWE App

The WWE blue brand hits Dallas with its own flagship brand of wrestling. Vince McMahon (Chairman of WWE) is the visionary of this type of sports entertainment… a mixture of music, stories lines and characters. The WWE has cornered the market in wrestling.

With top starts as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Daniel Bryan. The WWE has crossed over to mainstream entertainment like TV shows and movies. Long gone are the days of Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage. The Rock (Dewayne Johnson), John Cena and The Miz have become household names by making the jump from wrestling to Hollywood stardom.

Friday’s Schedule

The WWE has an action packed card in store for the fans in Dallas. You will see a few quality matches on the under card on Friday, but the main two matches are: Daniel Bryan versus “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and the “Loser Eats Dog Food” match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. You will also see Smack Down Women’s champion Bayley with Sasha Banks. The Smackdowns Time tag team champions The New Day. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Cesaro and Samy Zane. Plus Braun Strowman (Monster Among Men”, Elias, The Usos, Shemus, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Rood.

Daniel Bryan vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

This match has been brewing for years. When Daniel Bryan was champion he had the world on fire with his “Yes Movement”. He was the little guy that carried the organization after John Cena started doing kid friendly movies. Enter Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family, these two accomplished wrestlers has butted heads for years. Flash forward to the present, Bray Wyatt is champion and Daniel Bryan is seeking his second title reign. This will be an awesome match. I’m taking Bray Wyatt with a win (non-title match).

Loser Has To Eat Dog Food Match

Roman Reigns is often called “The Big Dog” and the four squared ring is his yard. Reigns is the former Heavyweight champion and is also cousins with The Rock and Usos. Jelouse has been in the eyes of current King of The Ring King Corbin. For the past 4 weeks this rivalry has had its ups and down for both wrestlers. You never know whats going to happen when these guys lock up. It makes for great entertainment when these two bump heads. I’m taking Roman Reigns is this one. Dallas will be talking about this match for years to come.