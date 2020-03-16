Wrestlemania 36 Update

By Jay Betsill

The WWE released a statement regarding the upcoming Wrestelmania 36 that was originally scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay on April 5th.

See the statement below:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place.

However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view.

Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”