WinStar World Casino and Resort Reopening May 27

WinStar World Casino and Resort has announced that they are reopening on May 27 at 8 a.m.
All patrons and employees entering WinStar World Casino and Resort will be checked for temperature. Individuals with a temperature at or over 100.4°F (38°C) will be asked to return home and advised to seek appropriate medical care. Patrons and employees are required to wear protective coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
The occupancy will be limited to 25% of building capacity, and the casino will close daily from 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM to allow for deep-cleaning of all areas of the gaming floor using electrostatic spraying techniques with EPA-certified chemicals.
Other notable changes to operations include:
-
- Some electronic games will be relocated to the Global Event Center.
- Promotions and casino events are suspended.
- Tables games are suspended until further notice.
- Poker is suspended until further notice.
- Off-track betting is suspended until further notice.
- Bingo is suspended until further notice.
- Complimentary drink stations will not be operable. Complimentary waters and sodas are available at bar areas.
- All valet service is suspended until further notice.
- WinStar World Casino Hotel resort pools, cabanas and pool bar are closed until further notice.