WinStar World Casino and Resort Reopening May 27

WinStar World Casino and Resort has announced that they are reopening on May 27 at 8 a.m.

All patrons and employees entering WinStar World Casino and Resort will be checked for temperature. Individuals with a temperature at or over 100.4°F (38°C) will be asked to return home and advised to seek appropriate medical care. Patrons and employees are required to wear protective coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.

The occupancy will be limited to 25% of building capacity, and the casino will close daily from 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM to allow for deep-cleaning of all areas of the gaming floor using electrostatic spraying techniques with EPA-certified chemicals.

Other notable changes to operations include: