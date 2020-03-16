WinStar Temporarily Closes Casino

By Jay Betsill

WinStar World Casino & Resort announced on their Facebook page that they are temporarily closing the casino, all retail stores and all casino restaurants in accordance with health official directives discouraging mass gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of this virus.

Here is their full statement:

The health and safety of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at WinStar World Casino and Resort, we have determined it is in the best interest of our patrons and employees to temporarily close the casino, all retail stores and all casino restaurants in accordance with health official directives discouraging mass gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of this virus. The WinStar World Casino Hotel will remain open at this time. The Terrace View Café inside the WinStar World Casino Hotel and The Spa at WinStar will remain open and will limit service to no more than 50 guests at a time.