Wings vs Sun 8/8/18

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The late comeback by the Wings was not enough as the Sun picked up a 101-92 victory, moving the Wings to 14-15 overall including 9-7 at home.

The Sun used an 11-2 run late in the first quarter to pull ahead of the Wings, but a Tayler Hill buzzer beating three-pointer cut the Sun lead to six, 28-22, heading into the second.

Connecticut extended their lead to 16 points at half, 48-32, behind Jasmine Thomas’ team-high 10 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Wings in the opening half with 12 points.

The Wings never got closer than within 15 points of the Sun in the third quarter as Connecticut took an 80-60 lead into the final period.

The Wings cut the lead to six, 96-90, with just over a minute to play after a 16-3 run, but the Sun pulled away and secured a 101-92 victory. Liz Cambage led the Wings with 29 points on 14-for-21 from the field and nine rebounds. Diggins-Smith scored 18 points and added three assists. Azurá Stevens recorded 15 points and nine rebounds, while Theresa Plaisance scored her first points since returning from an ACL injury finishing with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Sun were led by Alyssa Thomas, who scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.

The Wings will play their final home game of the season on August 17 against the Las Vegas Aces. Tip-off against the Aces is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.dallaswings.com.

Courtesy Dallas Wings