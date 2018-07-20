Wings vs Mystics 7/19/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

CAMBAGE HELPS WINGS CONTINUE HOT STREAK

ARLINGTON, TX. – Liz Cambage continued her record-breaking week, as she scored 35 points to become the first player in WNBA history to record 35 points in consecutive games and help the Wings beat the Washington Mystics 90-81 and improve to 14-9 on the season, including 9-3 at home.

Kayla Thornton started off hot for the Wings, hitting her first four shots and scoring 10 points in the opening quarter to give the Wings a 31-20 lead heading into the second quarter.

Cambage picked up where she left off in her record-breaking performance against New York with 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half to give the Wings a 48-39 lead heading into the break. Thornton and Glory Johnson each scored 10 first-half points.

The Mystics battled back to within four points, but the Wings used an 8-0 run late in the third to pull away, 70-57, heading into the final period. Cambage scored 27 points through three quarters to lead the Wings.

The Wings recorded their 11th 90-plus point game of the season as they went on to pick up a 90-81 win over the Mystics. The Wings have now scored at least 90 points in seven of their last eight games, going 7-1 in that stretch. Five Wings scored in double figures, tying a season high, led by Cambage who scored 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Over her last two games, Cambage scored 88 points to break Maya Moore’s WNBA record for most points in consecutive games, which was previously 80.

Thornton scored 15 points on 6-for-12 from the field and added six rebounds. Johnson added 13 points and five rebounds, while rookie Azurá Stevens scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Allisha Gray scored 10 points, recorded four rebounds and dished out three assists. Skylar Diggins-Smith scored four points and led the Wings with seven assists.

The Mystics were led by LaToya Sanders, who scored 25 points on 10-for-13 from the field, including a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

The Wings will travel to Chicago for their second matchup of the season against the Sky on July 20 before wrapping up the first half of the season at home against Connecticut on July 22. Tip-off against the Sky is set for 8 p.m. CT.

Courtesy Dallas Wings