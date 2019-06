Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings past the Connecticut Sun with 23 points in 37 minutes. This was the Wings 3rd win of the season and the Suns 3rd loss of the season. The Wings had a 10 point lead and watched the Sun come back to take the lead with under three minutes left in the 4th quarter. A gritty performance and a few clutch baskets saw the Wings take the lead and win 74-73.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 28 points and 6 rebounds.

Next Wings home game is Sunday June 30th vs the Lynx