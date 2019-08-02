Wings dominate Liberty 87-64

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Tonights game was all about the rookies. Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and Megan Gustafson added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Wings (6-15) snapped a six-game losing streak with its first win in 3 weeks. New York (8-12) struggled in the 2nd and 3rd quarter scoring 13 and 11 points in those 2 quarters..

Kayla Thornton added 14 points, and Isabelle Harrison and Allisha Gray each had 13 for the Wings.

Dallas led by 30 points in the third quarter and coasted to a 23 point win.

Kia Nurse had 13 points and 3 assists for New York, and Rebecca Allen added 11 points and 5 rebounds in 15 minutes.