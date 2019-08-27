Will You…? 10 of the Best Places to Propose

Figuring out where to pop the question is almost as important as the wedding itself. Being proposed to is a momentous occasion so you must understand what your partner wants and where their dream location would be. Proposing is a chance to celebrate your connection and your life ahead, so you must find a romantic setting that you both love.

There are too many places to choose from which makes it impossible to choose. But luckily, we’re here to help. Here are 10 of the best places to propose.

1. Queenstown, New Zealand

Head Down Under to ask for your lover’s hand. If you’re an adventurous couple, why not consider a hot-air balloon engagement where you can revel in love and bond over the mesmerizing views? There aren’t opportunities where you can cross two items off your bucket list at once! Make it extra special by lifting off in the early hours where Queenstown’s varied landscape of land, lake, and mountains becomes drenched in golden light.

2. Barcelona, Spain

This European city boasts vibrant art, culture, food, all at a stone’s throw away from the beach. Barcelona could be the best place to get engaged as there are many romantic spots where you can pop the question. Try Park Guell, famous for its exquisite mosaics, the maintop Tibidabo or the Sagrada Família at sunset for a memorable experience.

3. Rome, Italy

Arguably one of the most romantic proposal locations, Rome is famous for glorious sunsets that turn its walls, domes, and churches into an opulent gold. Research ahead of time to ensure the perfect spot to propose that isn’t overrun by other tourists. Instead of picking the Trevi Fountain, head to Villa Borghese where you can wind down and take a romantic stroll. Picture this: you’re rowing a little boat over the lake as you ask the life-changing question “Amore mio, will you marry me?”

4. Kauai, Hawaii

You can’t beat a sunset proposal beneath Hanakapi’ai Falls or on the Napalli Coast, where you can drink in the awe-inspiring coastline with little disruption. Romantics are spoiled for choice as you have access to swimming holes, beaches and even helicopter rides where you can rejoice in love over phenomenal views. Or head to Fern Grotto, one of Hawaii’s best-kept secrets, for another gorgeous setting for your proposal.

5. Geirangerfjord, Norway

Immerse yourself in a real-life fairytale with the indescribable views that Geirangerfjord offers. It’s accessible by hike or kayak and is the perfect backdrop for a nature-lover’s proposal. Getting down on one knee before the fjord’s view and by a cascading waterfall is the perfect way to express your love.

6. Venice, Italy

Yes, Italy makes this list twice because Italians revere romance and beauty like no other. There are many travel tips for Italy but Venice should be in your top three. Venice’s narrow canals, Venetian Gothic architecture and gorgeous eateries make it the perfect spot for lovers to connect. You can either propose during a gondola ride, over a candle-lit dinner at a traditional Michelin-star Venetian restaurant or find one of the many hidden bridges to ask the special question.

7. Santorini, Greece

Santorini is one of the most romantic places to propose with its enchanting cliff towns, the quintessential Greek white, and blue-domed churches and phenomenal cuisine. This plus the Aegean Sea make it a popular destination for couples as it makes for a unique proposal. Head to one of Santorini’s many famous wineries or hire a private villa where you can set the mood and prepare a delicious meal for an intimate and unforgettable experience.

8. Paris, France

Paris, or the City of Love, is one of the best places to propose in the world. The language alone is enough but popping the question at an iconic location like in front of the Louvre, aside from the Medici Fountain or atop the Eiffel tower is enough to re-tell the story for the rest of your lives. For something more sentimental, head to Paris’s ancient bridge, Pont Neuf, which has been a popular spot for lovers since it opened over four centuries ago.

9. Cong, Ireland

If you are a pair of die-hard Downtown Abbey fans, head to Ashford Castle to indulge your turn-of-the-century fantasies. This sprawling medieval property offers endless opportunities to propose from lake cruises to horseback riding, making it one of the best proposal locations. To top it off, the staterooms located in the oldest part of the castle are just as romantic where you’ll find original fireplaces and claw-foot bathtubs to take you back in time.

10. Maldives

The Maldives is one of the most romantic places to propose but why not step it up a notch? Spend the day soaking up the sun, slurping cocktails and taking a dip before visiting Maldive’s unique eatery. Pop the question at the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant where you can feast on delicious food surrounded by a beautiful underwater setting. The restaurant sits 16 feet below the surface and lets diners observe sea life without having to attempt proposing via diving signs.

From All the Best Places to Propose, Where Do You Choose?

There are many places to propose from powdery Hawaiian sands to a medieval castle nestled in the Irish countryside. Although it’s overwhelming choosing the spot that will define your life forever, think of your partner’s favorite activities and dream holiday destinations to get a better idea of their fantasy proposal. Good luck!