Will Robert Whittaker Become Champion by Year’s End?

By Kyler Kuehler

Robert Whittaker put on a hell of a show against Olympic silver medalist wrestler Yoel Romero at UFC 213 in an intense five-round war for the Interim UFC Middleweight Championship that would give Whittaker the unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) as well as both participants ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses.

Now Whittaker will go on to face current champion Michael Bisping sometime, possibly later this year for the undisputed title and after a bit of trash talking inside the Octagon after the main event, it has already gotten fans pumped for this soon to be a clash of titans.

With such a great performance against a top contender along with an impressive win streak this leaves fans wondering if he will be the one to dethrone Bisping and become the next big champion of the division since Anderson Silva.

From Whittaker’s well-rounded techniques of boxing, Muay Thai, Karate, Hapkido, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling which he has displayed in several of his fights, it appears that he has the chance to do so against a champion like Bisping, who is known for his boxing, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu combinations.

Not only does Whittaker appear to have a great chance to defeat Bisping, but this could be another fight to prove just how well-rounded and dangerous of a fighter as we have seen. Whittaker is equipped with striking and grappling power along with Bisping, so this fight will probably be a combination of both styles giving the fans more of a war than a fight, if it turns out to be that.

However, Bisping is no fighter to take lightly with his surprise knockout power and on spot grappling control that could really place Whittaker in trouble. Though, it could also give Whittaker the opportunity to take advantage for he also is known to counter attacks and submission holds for which would make him much more of a challenge for Bisping and place him under pressure, which Bisping has never done well under.

So, all in all, it appears as if Whittaker will indeed be our new champion by the end of the year, but a lot can happen to both of these amazing athletes from now to the end of the year and this is mixed martial arts so anything can happen in this sport.

When this fight finally goes down, the best man will win. Let’s all just sit back and enjoy this classic bout that is bound to happen.