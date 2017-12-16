- Will the North Texas Mean Green win the New Orleans Bowl this Year?
- UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Preview
- Blitz Babe Summer
- Max Holloway versus Brian Ortega in 2018
- Dallas Mavericks: Season NOT so Delightful
- Weekly Recap: Conference L’s Plague Dallas Stars
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: This Game Has Layers
- San Francisco 49ers vs Houston Texans Preview
- UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega Preview
- Blitz Babe Xena
Will the North Texas Mean Green win the New Orleans Bowl this Year?
-
- Updated: December 16, 2017
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
The North Texas Mean Green will be taking on Troy University today at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the classic New Orleans Bowl.
North Texas participated in the New Orleans Bowl in 2002, 2003, and 2004. They won it in 2002, defeating the University of Cincinnati Bearcats 24-19. The next two years, the Mean Green came up short.
Last year, North Texas was invited to participate in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, despite finishing the regular season 5-7. They would come short, losing in overtime.
On Saturday, the North Texas Mean Green want to make sure they finish it out their amazing 2017 season with a bowl victory. They lost in the C-USA title match, but they want to rectify that by winning the New Orleans Bowl. They don’t want to let their success during the regular season go all for not.
This match is going to be a challenge for the Mean Green. Troy is favored is by 6.5 points. Troy pulled an upset-of-the-century type win when they defeated LSU this season, which means Troy can do anything. In any case, the Mean Green better for ready for anything.
Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine was named Conference USA’s Offensive Player of the Year. This year, the Mean Green established records for most points scored this season with 467 and most total yards with 6,071.
The Mean Green has one of the strongest offenses in the nation and on Saturday, they’re going to have to give it their all on offense. They’re going to have to score some points and play good defense if they’re to avoid losing their second straight bowl game. They won’t have their top running back due to injury, but they should be okay since they’ve got reliable options that will fill in. Look for Fine to target his favorite wide out, Jalen Guyton often. The Mean Green are 11th in the nation in total offense while Troy is 52nd. The Mean Green will have to play effectively on both sides. They can’t make mistakes to allow Troy to take advantage.
Prediction
Mean Green 27 – Trojans 21
You must be logged in to post a comment Login