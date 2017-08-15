Will Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre Break 2017’s Pay-Per-View Buys?

By Kyler Kuehler

Current Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre have been dying to face each other ever since St-Pierre announced his return to the UFC earlier this year and after months of speculation their bout has been confirmed for UFC 217 on November 4 in New York City, New York at the world famous Madison Square Garden.

Though the fight is still three months away, fans are already on their feet just waiting for this anticipated fight to finally happen and when it does you can be sure it will be one everyone will be talking about for years.

Now, with plenty of time to get pumped for this fight Dana White and the rest of the UFC can only wonder how much this fight will bring in when it airs on pay-per-view. After many low buys of 300,000 or less the only one that seemed to bring in great numbers was the highly anticipated UFC 214, which was headlined by Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship and estimated to have brought in at least 850,000 (so far).

Still not making the one million mark it now comes to everyone’s attention if Bisping and St-Pierre will finally bring the UFC its first million pay-per-view and with it how much everyone around the world has been dying to see this fight go down. There is no question that it indeed will be the one to give the UFC the million buy they have been striving for all year, since no one knows if or when Conor McGregor will fight again after taking on Mayweather later this month.

Even looking further into what each of these amazing athletes bring into this fight only gives it a much higher chance of being the UFC’s biggest seller as Bisping contains great boxing, kickboxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling where St-Pierre contains great combinations of boxing, Muay Thai, Kyokushin, Gaidojutsu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling, so all in all they are almost identical in their combinations giving the possibility of this fight not only being the biggest of the year but one of the biggest the sport has ever witnessed.

Even the fact that Bisping has been criticized for just being lucky when he knocked out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 to become champion and barely making it past Dan Henderson in a unanimous decision victory at UFC 204 just gives more hype to this fight as it could very well be his true test to show the world he is the rightful champion. If Bisping were to put on a great performance and defend the title against one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters to ever compete in the sport, then it will be well worth it.

This also gives St-Pierre a great opportunity to make a big return to the sport after a four year hiatus and become a two division champion proving to the entire world that no matter how long away one’s been away they still are always the improving to show why they are the best in the world at what they do.

From the what both these fighters bring and what they’ve been through only gives the prediction that this indeed will break 2017’s pay-per-view buys and continue the UFC tradition of getting at least one event to hit the one million mark.