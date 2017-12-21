Will Holly Holm Make History Again at UFC 219?

By Kyler Kuehler

Former bantamweight champion and number two ranked contender Holly Holm will face former Strikeforce and Invicta FC Women’s Featherweight Champion and current UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 219. Before this fight came to mind the only thing on people’s mind was former Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey. Her dominant judo lead her to a perfect 12-0 before her upset loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

From the major upset Holly Holm captured the attention of the entire world. Now that she will face the most dangerous woman in MMA we wonder if Holm will pull off another big upset.

Well, let’s first look at what both these two amazing female athletes bring.

Holm we know is a well-rounded striker from her boxing and kickboxing background leading her to eight wins via knockout. Then there is her jiu-jitsu and wrestling techniques, which have given her grappling control along with cardio.

Cris Cyborg we have learned how aggressive a striker she is from her boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai techniques. She currently holds 16 wins via knockout; double the number of Holm’s knockout victories. Her jiu-jitsu and wrestling give her grappling weapons and cardio to where she wears down her opponents much faster.

Okay, so they are pretty even in techniques, but does Holm really have that great of a chance against Cyborg? Yeah, she defeated Ronda Rousey with almost mere ease, but after she would go on a three-fight losing streak. These include former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Now it seems like maybe this might not be such a great matchup for her as Cyborg has remained undefeated since 2005. Not to mention she’s defeated more than half her opponents in round one.

Holm’s chances are beginning to not look so good. But don’t forget she just recently got back on the victory road with a knockout win over Bethe Correia.

And let’s not also forget the PEDs (Performance Enhancement Drugs) Cyborg was once on back in the day. After getting off them she has shown a great decrease in muscle mass. This could prove to be not as much of a problem for Holm as the fight may appear.

Yes, Cyborg is a beast, but we must not forget that this is MMA. From all that has happened in the small time this sport has been around it’s possible for anything. The only thing left is to sit back and wait for this fight to finally go down.