Will Cris Cyborg versus Holly Holm Happen by Year’s End?

By Kyler Kuehler

Cris Cyborg made history as she became the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion by defeating Tonya Evinger via TKO at 1:56 in round three, after Germaine de Randamie was stripped of the title due to her refusal to defend it, making her the first female fighter to hold a Strikeforce, Invicta and UFC title.

Many fans will say the company has a rightful champion and can only wonder who Cyborg will defend her title against first. From all the names that came up the one fans would love to see the most is against former Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm after she had a very controversial decision loss against de Randamie at UFC 208 for the women’s featherweight title.

With this fight being in talks among the fans and Cyborg herself as she would love to fight Holm at UFC 219 in December, we can only ask ourselves if this fight will happen by this time.

It’s hard to say since Dana White always changes his mind and the new owners really don’t focus on anyone but the big money makers like Conor McGregor so there might not be a big possibility of this fight going down. I will tell you why it needs to and hopefully someone who works for the UFC will read this article and relay the message to Dana White with the hopes of making this fight happen.

When Cyborg grew into fame many people wanted to see her take on Ronda Rousey, but after some steroid allegations and Rousey losing two fights back to back the entire hope of the fight taking place went down the drain and so Cyborg had to find new competition.

With Cyborg opening the door for a possible showdown with Holly Holm just made for a great match up all for what each of these tough female gladiators brings to the octagon.

Cyborg has a great combination of boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling that have given her a record of 18 wins (16 via knockout; two via decision), one loss and one no contest. There is no doubt that she is a well-rounded fighter with extreme aggression and power in her techniques and what better way to test herself even more than to face the very woman who knocked out her arch rival Ronda Rousey and ended her undefeated streak.

With Holm, she contains a great combination of boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling that have proven to make her such a great athlete all the way around and with the power she has in her strikes from both hands and feet it would be a great matchup to see just how deadly her strikes could be towards and dangerous fighter like Cyborg.

It would even be exciting to see who really is the much deadlier fighter when it comes to knockout power in the women’s division as we all see who has the deadliest in the men’s division all the time, but the women are a different story and could once again prove that they can do anything the men can do, only better.

Now that I have garnered your attention and explained why this bout must go down the only thing left to say is, “Dana White, make this fight happen!”