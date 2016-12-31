WILL CODY GARBRANDT BE ANOTHER PAY-PER-VIEW SELLER?

By Kyler Kuehler

Cody “No Love” Garbrandt walked into UFC 207 as the underdog but made a big statement by putting on a great performance against Dominick Cruz, defeating him via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-46) thus becoming the new UFC Bantamweight Champion. Now Garbrandt’s performance in the fight was one not to forget as it not only revealed to fans just how deadly of a fighter he is, but the toying he brought to the fight making Cruz grow frustrated as Garbrandt had his number throughout the fight.

With the toying, Garbrandt brought in this fight really grabbed attention from everyone as fans not only love to see great fights but at the same time enjoy some cockiness to make the fight more interesting to watch. This now can be a major step for Garbrandt as he now is the champion he could become the next big seller of pay-per-views behind Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey if he continued to bring great performances along with his toying.

By mixing both of these in his fights would make fans grow to love watching him even more as they would know he is a greater fighter along with being entertaining to watch. If he does not have both then chances of being liked by the fans are slim to none since fans come to watch fighters who are great at competing as well as fun at the same time.

Even with some of the trash talking leading up to the fight made fans more eager to watch this showdown between Garbrandt and Cruz, which Garbrandt would be crazy not to continue since trash talking has been a part of mixed martial arts since it’s rise to fame. It would even help set up fights for him on future events, which looks like he has his first title defense opponent chosen when he called out former champion T.J. Dillashaw and made it clear to the world he was ready to rumble and prove why he is the best in the world at what he does.

I mean, look how far trash talking took Rousey and McGregor in their careers and if they had not been giving it their all in words then the sport would probably not be as popular as it has become and continues.

Cody Garbrandt now has the opportunity of a lifetime to make a true name for himself to not only make himself a major star but make the company notice just how important he is to help bring out the talent of the bantamweight division along with big money in their pockets.