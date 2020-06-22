Who Can’t Hit the Stinger Like Tiger Woods? See if You Can!

The sport of golf has seen some very high-profile names over the years. Ever since the origins of golf all the way back in the 15th Century in Scotland and then more prominently, when the Masters era began in the 30’s, the world has seen some incredible players.

From the early days of Ben Hogan, Patty Berg and Arnold Palmer to the modern greats like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, these are some legendary figures in sports history whose achievements will live forever.

And while you can watch these players in action and you can study their ability and techniques and see why they are so renowned, there’s not very many of them who have a specific shot almost entirely associated with them.

But that’s how it is with Tiger Woods and his signature ‘stinger’. Now while Woods didn’t actually invent this move, it’s synonymous with him because he’s mastered it to the point where it’s been a predominant feature in a number of his victories.

If you’re unfamiliar with the stinger, it’s a shot that’s extremely useful for a situation that requires a lot of control. No matter what the weather conditions are or where you’re positioned, the stinger can come in useful.

This is because if you do it correctly, the ball will stay low while still going a significant distance. And then once it lands it still has a fair bit of scope for movement along the green because it’s momentum won’t be stifled by a steep drop.

So it’s useful when it’s windy, it’s useful when there are trees overhead that would obstruct the trajectory of your shot, it’s useful if you need to make up a huge chunk of distance without sacrificing control, it’s just a useful shot to be familiar with.

Is it a shot that you can try? Absolutely. Tiger Woods has been working to perfect this for decades but that doesn’t mean that you can learn the technique and try to incorporate it into your playing.

So if you want to give it a try, here’s a few important things to keep in mind:

Have as much clubhead speed as possible. To keep the ball low you need to hit it low and if you don’t build up enough speed it’s not going to go anywhere. It will take practice to build up your power but just don’t try this as a short hit.

Woods plays this shot with something that he refers to as ‘soft hands’. What this means is that his focus is putting speed behind his hips and keeps his arms soft so that he can stop his hands as quickly as possible after impact. This aids in keeping the ball low. Woods aims to stop his hands around about shoulder height.

While different stances might work for different people, the approach Woods uses for his stance is worth trying. He strikes from one ball back in his stance to where he would normally strike from. Thus hitting the ball a little earlier in his swing.

You can’t afford to be shaky while making this shot. Precision is absolutely key here which means that you have to keep your balance. This is something that will only come with practice. Try using a good golf simulator at home

Use your lower body to lead the downswing. To do this, you have to keep your legs every so slightly pointed towards the target. Not so much that you’re off-balance or your stance is ruined, just enough to put power behind your downswing.

If you’re right-handed, gradually turn down your left wrist during the swing, because this will keep the clubface from closing on impact. If you allow that to happen you run the risk of keeping the ball higher off the ground than you want.

I know that you’re probably thinking that you’ll never be able to pull this off as effectively as Tiger Woods does, and of course, you’re absolutely right. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t try.

And to be honest, even if you can match like an eighth of the quality of a Tiger Woods stinger, you will fly through most of your games. Like any technique in any sport, you have to do as much practice as you can if you want to get a handle on this, so start practicing now!