Where does the luck of the Irish come from?

No doubt you’ve heard the saying ‘luck of the Irish’ before. Many think it means there’s something inherently lucky about the Emerald Isle, as well as everyone and everything that hails from it. But, believe it or not, the saying’s original meaning has less to do with luck, and more to do with bitter American miners from the 19th century.

Gold Rush Origins

Between 1820 and 1920, over 4.5 million Irish people braved a dangerous journey to the USA to escape extreme famine. It’s safe to say the Americans were less than happy with the new settlers. Unfairly branded as a dirty, job-thieving and unskilled race, Irish immigrants faced violence and discrimination from the moment they stepped foot on American soil.

Nevertheless, their arrival happened to coincide with the major US Gold Rush of the 19th century – and the Irish turned out to be some of the most successful miners in the States. Many made fortunes from the gold and silver they worked hard to excavate from the earth.

Over time, this led to the now-familiar ‘luck of the Irish’ expression. Unfortunately, it was said back then with derision, rather than admiration, by jealous American rivals. They felt the Irish miners could not have succeeded through skill or hard work. The only possible explanation could be luck.

Irish Luck Today

We know what you’re thinking: why has the ‘luck of the Irish’ saying stuck around so long, if the original meaning was so offensive? Over the years, what we understand by Irish luck has changed. In fact, ask around and you’ll find few know it’s an old mining expression, let alone that it was once used to mock Irish people.

Some now use the saying ironically. Let’s face it, the Irish haven’t had the luckiest of histories. They’ve endured everything, from brutal Viking raids and discrimination to extreme famine and death. But despite (or maybe even because) the Irish have faced so much, they’ve developed a dark sense of humour. It’s easy, therefore, to see how they themselves could use the ‘luck of the Irish’ to make light of unfortunate or unlucky situations.

Most, however, now take the ‘luck of the Irish’ phrase literally, thinking it means there’s something inherently lucky about Ireland and Irish people. This belief has no doubt been strengthened by the way in which ‘lucky’ elements of Irish folklore have been celebrated and popularised by film, television, ads and games. Take the Rainbow Riches fruit machine at bgo for instance. It’s famous for its lucky shamrock symbols and charming leprechaun character.

Then to Now

The original meaning of ‘luck of the Irish’ tells us more about the bitterness of American miners than the fortune of Irish people. But luckily, we’ve managed to find a new and more positive use for an expression once used as an insult, a meaning that proudly celebrates the lucky elements of traditional Irish folklore and culture.