Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

What’s New at TMS, a few sponsors and a first class high speed Go Kart Track

TMS Media day with guests Harrison Burton, Will Power, Johnny Sauter, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and James Hinchcliffe.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs.

A celebration of hardworking drivers and their custom rigs will be a major fan attraction during Texas Motor Speedway’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 600® weekend, June 4-6, with the addition of Shell Rotella® SuperRigs®.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Hard working owner/operator truckers from across the United States and Canada attend each year and compete for cash and prizes.

Competitors also hope to be selected to have their truck featured in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. The 2021 calendar will feature Texas Motor Speedway and other attractions nearby.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs will take command of the majority of the South Paddock parking area of the Texas Motor Speedway infield, just inside the South Tunnel entrance. Judges score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship. In total, 24 working trucks receive awards for categories such as Best of Show, Tractor, Tractor/Trailer Combination and Classic.

SPEEDY CASH EXPANDS TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PARTNERSHIP WITH SPEEDYCASH.COM VICTORY LANE ENTITLEMENT Post-race celebrations to take place in SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane Successful one-off program for June 2019 NASCAR Gander Trucks race was expanded last November to a multi-year entitlement partnership SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane is the new name for the hallowed ground where race winners will celebrate a job well done. It’s where NASCAR Cup Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will don cowboy hats and fire off Smith & Wesson 629 Deluxe six-shooters to the delight of their teams and cheering race fans.

Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, continues its ascent in the world of motorsports partnerships with a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway. The company will serve as the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race dubbed the Genesys 600. Genesys announced in January a sponsorship program with Canadian INDYCAR SERIES driver and fan favorite James Hinchcliffe for the month of May in Indianapolis. Genesys will also serve as Hinchcliffe’s primary sponsor in the running of the race bearing the company’s name.

COMING SOON Lone Star Kartplex a .6 mile track just outside the Speedway Club at Texas Motor Speedway.