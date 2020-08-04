What are the Different Genres of Rap

Rap has been and continues to be one of the largest growing genres in the world. It’s continual growth has led it to be one of the most popular genres to listen to. Since its inception in the 1970s there has been rap evolution after rap evolution. From its origins with DJ’s to its transition to MC’s, the lyrical aspect of hip-hop rap came center stage. Each successive change brought a new flavor of rap to the scene and even more fans. Hip-hop and rap as a genre is now an extremely complex and inclusive genre with so many different subgenres from all walks of life. Below are the different genres of rap. For more information you can go to media outlets like RapTV for more information on the specific rap genre.

Country Rap

Music collabs are pervasive throughout the hip-hop rap industry. These collaborative efforts to create music facilitates mingling of styles and ultimately a new genre to arise. One fusion genre is country rap. This genre is both uniquely country while also being rap. The beats and instrumentals come straight from country music while the vocal delivery closer resembles rap MC’s than it does other country singers. A recent hit release from this genre is Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The benefit of a cross genre set of music is that it can not only climb the charts for rap. But it also was able to climb the charts in top country songs. With this song and others, country rap has really established itself as a distinct subgenre of rap and is here to stay.

Mumble Rap

Mumble rap is a genre that is characterized by Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and the likes. Gaining major traction in the years following 2016 mumble rap has now become a well established genre with many loyal followers. First gaining followers and movement on soundcloud, mumble rap seemed to become an overnight sensation with songs from this genre continuously hitting the top hip-hop rap songs ranking. Mumble rap distinguishes itself from other rap by focusing more on the music and less on a lyrical rap. Repetition and signature sounds by the MC is what distinguishes mumble rap from regular rap. Despite being criticized for the lack of words, mumble rap continues to push the envelope of rap and continues to define itself as a genre.

Old School

The rap that started the whole movement of rap is old school rap. With origins being with DJ’s at clubs, the genre soon diversified and created a unique style of music never heard by the world before. With origins of OG rap there was a dichotomy within the regions of rap where east coast and west coast began establishing their own unique form of rap. Early pioneers in old school rap were the notorious B.I.G and Tupac Shakur. Both coming up from the underserved neighborhoods of the U.S. they created a genre that would still be listened to for generations. While the upbringing of the coastal rivalry brought up hate and violence, the predecessors to these OG’s brought the coasts together and ended the conflict of coasts through collaboration. This included Snoop Dog and others who advocated for peace.

Overall hip-hop rap is one of the single most diverse genres in the world of music today. The three discussed above are only scratching the surface of the rap genre. As time goes on, more and more rap genres will arise and will bring more fans into rap. With the mingling of genres continuing it is only a matter of time before we start to see k-pop rap or even EDM rap.