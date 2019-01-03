We’ve Seen That! Podcast – Any Given Sunday

We’ve Seen That! Movies from the 80s, 90s and More is a movies podcast where hosts T.J. Rives and Jay Betsill discuss some of the biggest movies over the decades that defined many of our lives.

The NFL post-season is set to get underway, so T.J. and Jay welcome former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and current sports talk host on 105.3 The Fan Jesse Holley to discuss Oliver Stone’s football epic Any Given Sunday.

Any Given Sunday is a behind the scenes look at modern-day pro football that follows the Miami Sharks with their legendary coach Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) attempting to recapture the franchise’s glory in spite of the team’s owner Christina Pagniacci (Cameron Diaz) and the drama of a quarterback controversy between the aging veteran Cap Rooney (Dennis Quaid) and the upcoming Willie Beaman (Jamie Foxx).

Any Given Sunday opened on December 22, 1999 and was No. 1 at the box office with $13,584,625. The film ended up grossing $100,230,832 worldwide according to boxofficemojo.com.

Listen and subscribe to We’ve Seen That! for new shows and the entire catalog on Radio Influence, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

For updates and further details on the show, LIKE the show on Facebook.com/weveseenthat and FOLLOW the show on twitter.com/weveseenthat.