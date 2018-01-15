We’ve Seen That: Beverly Hills Cop II

We’ve Seen That! Movies from the 80s, 90s and More is a movies podcast where hosts T.J. Rives and Jay Betsill discuss some of the biggest movies over the decades that defined many of our lives.

On this episode of We’ve Seen That! the guys discuss the recent 30th anniversary of the release of the blockbuster hit Beverly Hills Cop II starring Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Ronny Cox, Brigitte Nielsen and Chris Rock.

Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills to help Taggart and Rosewood investigate Captain Bogomil’s near-fatal shooting and the series of “Alphabet Crimes” associated with said shooting and multiple robberies.

In addition to breaking down Axel Foley’s return to Beverly Hills, the guys talk about which actor was originally slated to play Foley and its link to the sequel, how big Eddie Murphy was in the 80s and many more fun facts about this huge hit.

The sequel to the 1984 smash hit opened on May 20, 1987 and had the largest opening weekend ($26,348,555) of any 1987 movie. The film ended up grossing $299,965,036 per boxofficemojo.com.

