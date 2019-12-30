Western Kentucky wins on 51 yard field goal.

Photos by Mike Kolch and Dominic Ceraldi

Western Kentucky freshman kicker Cory Munson ran on and off the field, then back on again with no time left on the clock. All of that before kicking a career-long 52-yard field goal.

Munson, who’d missed a 29-yarder wide right on the final play of the first half, closed the game with the kick that gave the Hilltoppers a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl on Monday.

The Hilltoppers (9-4) drove 36 yards in 27 seconds before Munson kicked his third field goal of the game. The game appeared headed to overtime when Ty Storey‘s hail mary was knocked down by the Broncos. But the Broncos were hit with a five-yard defensive substitution penalty and Munson was awarded an untimed down after a video review determined that Western Michigan had 12 players on the field as it switched between its field-goal unit and regular defense.

Lucky Jackson was voted game MVP with 17 catches for 148 yards.