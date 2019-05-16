Western Conference Finals Game 2 Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Golden State Warriors 1-0

Portland Trailblazers 0-1

Thursday, May 16, 2019

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Game 1 Thoughts

Warriors 116 – Trailblazers 94

Portland looked as if they were walking tired throughout the game. Last series against the Denver Nuggets took a bite out of the Trailblazers as far as passing the ball to wide open players. The Blazers had 11 turnovers in the first half and looked as if they were playing pick up ball at the local YMCA. Damian Lillard scored 19 points, played 37 minutes but dug a hole for his team early in the 1st quarter. C. J. McCullom watched as Lillard missed makeable shots and turned the ball over from start to finish in this contest. “When the leader of your team is struggling. The team struggles!” said, Trailblazers Head Coach Terry Stotts. Rodney Hood was the notable exception for the Trailblazers scoring 17 off the bench. When you have a proven scorer playing his game (Hood) your team is always in the game. Golden State won by 12 points, but Portland was always in the game. So did Portland play bad or did Golden State looked that good? You will find the answer to that in Game 2.

The Warriors proved that the “Splash Brothers” still have top billing in the West. Let’s pretend that the Warriors lost this game. The first thing that would have been said is, “They needed (KD) Kevin Durant, because they didn’t have enough fire power to keep up with Portland. Well, that didn’t happen and they won by 12. The chant now is, “They really don’t KD.” With KD being out of the line up and is listed day-to-day. He can comeback in Game 3 or 4 , but will it disrupt the flow of the team? Steph Curry hit (9) nine three pointers and scored a game high 36 points. His back court mate Klay Thompson had 26 in the win. Look for these guys to keep putting up huge numbers until KD comes back or find themselves up in the series 2 games heading to Portland for 2 games. Both teams are weak on the defensive end. Golden State has the luxury of having Andrew Bogut, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, players with championship pedigree while Portland doesn’t.

Prediction

If Lillard and McCollum don’t get on the same page Golden State will blow them out by 25! I see this game being a bit wider than the 12 points from the first game. I’m picking Golden State by 17. Final score: Warriors 120 – Trailblazers 103