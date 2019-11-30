Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Team Notes

* TCU did not qualify for a bowl game for just the third time in Gary Patterson’s 19 seasons as head coach.

* The last time the Horned Frogs failed to make a bowl game was 2013. They answered with a Big 12 championship and 12-1 season in 2014.

* Six of TCU’s seven losses this season were by seven points or less.

* Over the last six seasons, TCU’s 33-21 Big 12 record ranks second in the conference with its 52-26 overall mark third in the conference.

* TCU played at home for just the third time in an eight-game stretch covering nine weeks.

* West Virginia was held to 244 yards of offense, the sixth time this season TCU’s opponent had less than 300 yards.

* TCU played on Black Friday for the fourth time in five seasons and is now 3-1 in those games.

* Eighteen seniors were honored in a pregame ceremony for playing their final home game.

* TCU had three interceptions to give it 16 on the season, its most since 2014 (26). The Horned Frogs had their fourth game this season with multiple picks.

* TCU dropped to 14-5 under Patterson when tied at halftime.

* Sacks by Parker Workman and Vernon Scott gave TCU at least one sack in 79 of its last 82 games.

* Patterson is 4-4 as a head coach versus West Virginia.

* The Horned Frogs are 89-24 in home games over 19 seasons under Patterson.

* TCU is 43-18 in regular-season games after a loss under Patterson.

* TCU is 13-7 in short-week games under Patterson.

* TCU scored for the 345th consecutive game. It’s the nation’s second-longest current streak and fourth all-time in NCAA history. The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).

* For the fourth straight game, TCU’s team captains were Ross Blacklock, Cordel Iwuagwu, Jalen Reagor and Garret Wallow. Wallow has been a captain each game this season.

* TCU wore a black helmet with a black jersey and black pants.

Individual Notes

Offense

* Taye Barber had a career long 64-yard rush. It was TCU’s second-longest carry of the season and the longest by a wide receiver since Jalen Reagor’s 83-yard touchdown versus Oklahoma State last season.

* Sewo Olonilua’s 2-yard scoring run was his team-best and career-high eighth rushing touchdown of the season. It was his 18th career rushing score, tying Darius Anderson for most among current Horned Frogs.

* Jalen Reagor led TCU with six receptions for 57 yards.

Defense

* Garret Wallow had a team-best 12 tackles, including three for a loss, to top TCU for the 10th time in 12 games this season.

* Wallow recorded double-digit stops for the 10th time in his career and the seventh time this season, including four of the last five games.

* Wallow’s 12 tackles gave him 205 in his career, the most among active Horned Frogs.

* Wallow finished the season with 125 tackles, the fourth-best season total in the 19-year Gary Patterson head coaching era.

* Ar’Darius Washington had two interceptions to give him a team-best five on the season, the most by a freshman under Patterson.

* Washington’s five picks this year are the most by a Horned Frog since Chris Hackett had seven in 2014.

* Julius Lewis had his first interception of the season and third of his career. He added two pass breakups.

* Parker Workman recorded two tackles for a loss, including his first sack as a Horned Frog.

* Vernon Scott had his first career sack while forcing a fumble for the second time in three games.

* Ochaun Mathis had two tackles for a loss.

Special Teams

* Jalen Reagor had his second punt return touchdown of the season to give TCU a 17-10 third-quarter lead.

* Reagor is the first Horned Frog with two punt returns for touchdowns in the same season since Jeremy Kerley in 2009.

* Reagor is one of just two players nationally with two punt returns for touchdowns this season.

* Reager had 312 punt return yards this season, the most by a Horned Frog since Cameron Echols-Luper had 349 in 2014.

* Jonathan Song’s 30-yard field goal made him 23-of-24 on the season and 40-of-44 in his career. He was 39-of-40 on attempts 40 yards and in.

* Song’s 23 field goals tie him for second-most in a season at TCU, matching Michael Reeder (1995) and Nick Browne (2002). The record is 28 by Browne in 2003.

* Song is just the seventh player in TCU history with 40 field goals in a career.

Courtesy Mark Cohen