Welcome to the wonderful world of Slots

One of the most popular games from the online casino world is undoubtedly Slots. With a wide variety of games, the ability to play from your own home, as well as the odd casino bonus thrown in – what’s not to love?

One of the best things about playing Slots is that it can transport you to a whole other world, from just the click of a button. And it would seem that the favourite world to be rocketed into is that of Playtech’s Age of the Gods. This franchise has been made ever-popular by the numerous renditions that have been released since its initial creation. With so many variations to choose from, it’s easy to see why this collection is loved by so many!

Keep reading to find out more about our top picks.

Age of the Gods: Norse Ways of Thunder

Thor takes centre stage in this slot, overseeing this five-reel Nordic adventure. There are up to 3,125 ways to win in this game, and a whopping 16,000x your original bet up for grabs, as well as a progressive jackpot. We see a lot of wins on the horizon for those that choose to play!

The symbols are one of the most interesting parts of the game, offering out a whole host of tempting prizes. Thor’s mighty hammer, branded with the letter W, represents the wild icon in this game. The bonus symbol is a golden circle, providing you with some much-appreciated free spins. The symbol of Thor will reward you with up to 160 coins, whereas the slithering serpent will give out a payout of 100x your original bet. There are also various mythical creatures to look out for, each of them paying out up to 40x your wager, with ancient letters from the rune alphabet dishing out up to 20 coins to add to your online wallet.

With five levels to travel through, and all those ways to win, it’s no surprise that this game is a firm go-to for many! All you have to do, if you want to gain entry into the next stage, is gain consecutive wins or roll in two bonus symbols, bringing you that one step closer to reaching that maximum payout!

Age of the Gods: Glorious Griffin

Here we have the mythological crossover of an eagle and a lion soaring onto the reels, and taking no prisoners. If you think you’re brave enough to face the griffin then enter the six-reel adventure at your own cost, and prepare for the possibility of walking away with a stunning 972x your original wager.

Much like our previous suggestion, this slot also focusses heavily on the symbols and what they have to offer. The golden shield icon is the wild, with a bold W engraved across it, ensuring that you don’t forget its purpose. The scatter symbol is quite simply the phrase “Free Games” in a bold font, spinning around across the reels. The legendary Griffin itself offers up an impressive win of 400 coins, with the hybrid’s eggs offering up 200x your original bet, the same being given out by the treasure chest symbols. The helmet and plain shield give you the chance to bag a maximum of 160x your first bet, and lastly, the playing card numbers and letters will give you up to 120x your wager.

There’s also a “Ways Plus” feature in this slot, which allows symbols that are highlighted by blue fire to expand across the four adjacent positions to produce a win. The wild and scatter symbols aren’t included in this transformation, even though, as ever, the wild already has the ability to cover other symbols in order to forge further winning combinations.