Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Penguins traded defenseman Jamie Oleksiak back to the Dallas Stars on Monday for a 2019 fourth round pick.

The Stars had traded Oleksiak to the Penguins last season. In 83 games with Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old Oleksiak had eight goals, 17 assists.

Oleksiak was drafted 14th overall by the Stars in 2011.