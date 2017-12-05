Weekly Recap: Dallas Stars Find “It” at the Right Time

By Stephen Elliott

Whatever “it” is the Dallas Stars have it right now. The men in victory green are riding high on a five-game winning streak and rising up the ranks in the Western Conference.

Wins are coming on the road, they are getting depth scoring and they are keeping opponents out of the net. Prior to the win streak, the Stars had lost six of their last ten and five consecutive on the road.

So what is the difference? Ken Hitchcock put it simply.

“We’re playing the right way,” Hitchcock said after the Stars dominating victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

Maybe the biggest reason for that is they are getting scoring from the “other guys”. Fourteen goals were scored by player not named Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn during the winning streak. A complete turn around from Hitch’s team in November where the bulk of the scoring was coming from the top line.

The main contributor during the win streak is Radek Faksa. He has seven points in the last five games including a hat trick in Las Vegas.

Weekly Recap

The week started with a mini road trip to Las Vegas and Chicago. The player’s dads visited the Capital of Lights as the Stars took on the Golden Knights, Tuesday.

Radek Faksa and Ben Bishop carried the crew past the Golden Knights, 3-0. Faksa scored all three of his goals in the second period. The second goal came with 27 seconds left in the period. Then just eight seconds later, Faksa connected again to complete the hat trick.

The Stars snapped a five-game losing streak on the road and ended the Golden Knights five-game winning streak.

The dads then made their way to Chicago to watch an overtime thriller. Thanks to goals from Janmark, Faksa and Elie, the Stars had a 3-2 lead entering the third period. But Patrick Kane tied it early in the period. After a fleury of penalties in the final regulation period, the game headed to overtime. There, Janmark wasted no time scoring within a minute after accelerating his way past the Blackhawks. Stars win despite being shorthanded seven times, 4-3.

It was a home and road for the Stars and Blackhawks as the two met again. Just two days after playing in Chicago, the Stars hosted the Blackhawks. After Chicago’s Brandon Saad scored in the final minute of regulation to send it, yet again, to overtime. No scoring in the extra period meant a shootout where Radulov and Seguin scored on the Stars first two attempts. Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both were stoped by Bishop and the Stars edge the Blackhawks in the shootout.

The Stars headed back on the road for battle against the Colorado Avalanche. This one was all Stars. Seguin opened the scoring with two goals in the first period. After the Avs got one back in the first minute of the second period, Jason Spezza and Greg Pateryn, first of the season for Pateryn, answered. Brett Ritchie scored two goals in the third with a Devin Shore goal in-between to put the icing on the cake, 7-2.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

12/5 vs Predators 7:30 p.m.

12/7 @ Blues 7:00 p.m.

12/9 vs Golden Knights 8:00 p.m.