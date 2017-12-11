Weekly Recap: Conference L’s Plague Dallas Stars

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Stephen Elliott

This time last week, we were relishing about the Stars play that saw a five-game winning streak. They handled teams in their conference and found their groove on the road. A week later and the team reverted some.

After their longest win streak of the season, the Stars have dropped three consecutive games. Two of the three losses came against Central Division opponents. The division losses were the final games of a stretch of six out of nine games against the division. The Stars had won the previous four against their central foes.

Weekly Recap

The losses looked like some of the same issues that have plagued this team this season. Blue line defense made critical errors, offense did not execute and the team could not stay out of the penalty box.

Tuesday, the Stars headed home for a bout against the Nashville Predators. The Predators scored three goals on Ben Bishop before Kari Lehtonen came in to finish the game. The Stars could not get it past Predators goaltender Juuse Saros until the third period. But by that time it was too late. The Predators five goals through two periods were all they need in their 5-2 rout.

The Stars headed to St. Louis Thursday to confront the Blues. Brayden Schenn opened the scoring in the first for the Blues. And that would be all the Blues needed. Blues goaltender Jake Allen stopped all 29 shots on net as Parayko and Tarasenko added two more goals in third in the 3-0 shutout.

The team came back home to host the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars contested well against the Knights even though they never secured a lead. Tyler Pitlick answered Vegas’s goal on a mad scramble in front of the net. But the Knights scored three goals in the second and took a two goal lead into the third period. Jamie Benn scored early in the third but the Stars could not get another one past their former goaltender Maxime Legacy.

Penalty problems slowed the Stars offense. The Stars spent 36 minutes in the penalty box during the week. That added pressure on the defense and goaltending. The Stars have to stay out off the penalty kill to snap their losing streak. Killing penalties becomes tougher on the road and the next four games are away from the AAC.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

12/11 @ Rangers 6:00 p.m.

12/13 @ Islanders 6:00 p.m.

12/15 @ Devils 6:00 p.m.

12/16 @ Flyers 6:00 p.m.