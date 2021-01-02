Week 17 Key Match ups

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

This is the final week of the NFL season. We’re taking a look around the league and giving you our thoughts on key games that will reshape divisions and playoff seeding this year. Here are the four games that will either propel a team into the playoffs or send them home for the year. Let’s take a look at the games, information and predictions.



Washington Football Team (6-9) vs Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1)

This game has a lot riding on it in the NFC East. The Washington team can clinch the NFC East with a win in Philly. The Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention last week. Washington has a 58% chance of winning on the road. Let me be frank. Washington is not a good team and they have quarterback issues. I’m taking the Eagles by 17! I like Jalen Hurts as the Eagles starter.



Baltimore Ravens (10-5) vs Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1)

The Ravens need this game to get into the playoffs. The defense has to shut down the Bengals this week. QB Lamar Jackson is back to his MVP form from a year ago. Last year the Ravens flopped during the playoffs. This game is important to the organization to make a Super Bowl run. I’m taking the Ravens 10!



Green Bay Packers (12-3) vs Chicago Bears (8-7)

The Packers are sitting pretty waiting for the playoffs to start. The Chicago Bears are on the outside looking in. This game will be held at Soldier Field which translates to Lambeau Field South. Aaron Rodgers is hot and he won’t allow the Bears the satisfaction of getting a win at home. I’m taking Green Bay by 17!



Arizona Cardinals (8-7) vs LA Rams (9-6)

Who’s playing quarterback for Arizona? Kyler Murray has a leg injury but he’s playing in this must win game. The Rams defense can be the x-factor. Rams QB Jared Goff is out with a thumb injury. This game will be up for grabs. I’m taking Arizona in this by 7!