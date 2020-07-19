We Need College Football!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

I can already smell it! The barbecue, grilled links and smoked corn as I park my truck heading to the press box. I can see fans with their favorite team flag blowing in the wind and see crazy fans in their schools colors with their faces painted. This is what fall is in America! College football, tailgating and fun. Well… maybe not this year because college football is on the fence!

College football is on the verge of being canceled this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fall sports at every level (NAIA, Divisions I, II and III) are on the verge of being a thing of memory. Picture this, when the pandemic hit, the NCAA allowed emergency eligibility for seniors to have an extra year. Now after the surge of death and sickness in the US, college sports could be negated this season. Will the NCAA and major conferences award more time for these student athletes or negate what’s been put in place.

At the time of this article, the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Big Ten Conferences are teetering on setting a schedule for the upcoming season or possibly doing away with football. Social distancing is playing a major part in this. Can you imagine watching Michigan at Norte Dame on NBC and no students packed in the stands? There are a few conferences such as the Mid-American, Pac-12 and Big 10 has canceled non-conference games. So, how will their schedules work? What happens to the conferences that lost potential revenue, wins, etc? Notre Dame is an independent (non biding conference), so who will they play? What about the other six Division 1 FBS schools?

The State Fair of Texas has been canceled for the upcoming fair season. The Red River Classic, a traditional game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners is on for October 10 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium for now. This rivalry game has had ticket prices range from $250 to $2100 over the past five years. The loss of this games erases $2.7 Million dollars from the Dallas /Ft. Worth Metroplex. Another game that carries a lot of tradition is the State Fair Classic with Grambling and Prairie View and that brings in $2.2 Million respectively. Check out this link to see what a lost college football season could mean to the college sports economy.

There’s more to come within the next 3 weeks. The college football world is stagnant and fans are waiting to get the final judgement for the 2020 season. Financially, almost all schools could have crippled athletic departments. Can you imagine your school football program being shelved because of the pandemic? Well, that’s whats going on right now!