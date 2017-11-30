Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys: End of the Homestand

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Washington Redskins vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – November 30 – 7:25 p.m.

TV: NBC/NFL

AT&T Stadium – Arlington – Texas

Records Before the Game

Washington Redskins (5-6, 2-3 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (5-6, 2-4 Home)

Who do the Cowboys need to shut down?

DE Ryan Kerrigan – The only jersey worthy player from Washington, and there is very good reason for that, because he’s a fricking nightmare. Kerrigan must be foaming at the mouth with the idea of playing Dallas right now. After seeing the Chargers defense eviscerate Dak Prescott, Kerrigan should be amped and ready to light up the Cowboys, who are stuck in their own tail-spin.

Who on the Cowboys, needs to step up?

Someone on offense – Right now, the Dallas Cowboys “Cynicism-o-meter” is steaming out of the sides of the gauge. This offense has been very underwhelming (if only you knew how many back-spaced phrases). The machine apparently works only if the pieces are in tandem. Those pieces are Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, and why were people surprised? Did we all forget, that the Cowboys drafted Elliott fourth overall, and Dak in the fourth round. I’m not going to hear the Cowboys hyperbole that if they’d go back, they’d take Dak number one. BULLS***! I like Dak, we all do, but sans Zeke, he’s shown that he cannot attack the defenses the same without the threat of Zeke. Though Alfred Morris isn’t doing bad, it’s not the same flavor of chaos that Zeke brings. The wide receivers need a step up, because right now, if the season ended today, the wide receiver is one of the potential premium selections in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Which group will give the Cowboys trouble?

The Washington offensive line – Last go-round the Cowboys got after Washington after they played a buzzsaw game against the Eagles. In that game, Washington lost three players on their offensive line. Not this time. Though most of those same guys are hampered with injures, Williams, Scherff, Moses are lined up to play.

Which group will give Washington trouble?

The Cowboys secondary – I have to believe that the secondary for the Cowboys have had enough and take a turn. Chidobe Awuzie is going to play in his first action in half a season, and Anthony Brown won’t go, and I say let’s see what the rookie can do. The safeties are going to have to keep a lid on the Washington tight end duo of Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. I want to believe in this secondary.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

A hero. Someone has to want to win this game for the Cowboys.

Prediction

Dallas 17 – Washington 13