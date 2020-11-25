Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – November 26 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Kick

Washington Football Team (3-7, 0-4 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (3-7, 2-3 Home)



I remember watching this game as a kid and the winner of the game getting to eat turkey legs afterwards. When the Cowboys lost it was hard for me to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but when they won I wanted a turkey leg for myself. The NFC East is said to be currently the “Weakest Division in Football”. Judging by the records one might think that. The NFC East has been the butt of many jokes this year. I’m willing to bet whoever wins this division wins a playoff game. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC East match up.



The NFC East

Dallas, New York and Washington share identical records. Philadelphia is the only team with 6 loses and a tie this year. With a win Dallas can take the lead in the division… well at least for a few days for sure.



Who Needs This Win

The who division. Every team in this division needs a quality win and gain separation in the standings. This weekend will be proof that the NFC East has some good teams in it.

Washington Football Team

QB Alex Smith is playing some good ball since being named starter by Head Coach Ron Rivera. He has 918 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns and four interceptions. Washington has won two of their last five with wins over Cincinnati and Dallas. The defense has shown up in the last three games giving up an average of 22 points a contest. Running back Antonio Gibson has 530 yards on the ground with 8 TDs. He’s most dangerous in the red zone. Look for Alex Smith to key in on wide out Terry McLaurin on the outside. He has 871 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Dallas Cowboys

QB Andy Dalton came out smoking last week against the Vikings. He had two passing touchdowns in the win. I was happy to see the running game back on track with Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard getting some tough yards on the ground. This week Dallas has Washington at home on Thanksgiving. The running game will be key because Washington gives up 120 yards on the ground. Establishing the run early in the first quarter will open up the passing game. The defense has to play like they did last week in order to have a chance at victory. The defensive line has to apply pressure to Alex Smith.



Prediction

ESPN has the Washington team with a 54% chance of winning on the road this week. Dallas will have something to say about that! Look for both teams to play some tough defense this game. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score

Dallas – 31

Washington – 21