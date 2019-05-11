Walk off Winner for TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

On the first pitch he saw in the ninth, Conner Shepherd delivered a walk-off home run to give TCU a thrilling 4-3 walk-off victory over Kansas at Lupton Stadium on Friday night. Nick Lodolo fanned 11 in the start for the Horned Frogs.



The Rundown

The ninth inning heroics of Conner Shepherd capped an overall thrilling frame. In the top of the inning, Kansas lead-off hitter doubled. Dalton Brown was able to get a pop up on the infield and a strikeout to keep the runner at second. Haylen Green (4-1) entered the game and on three pitches fanned Brett Vosik to keep the game tied.



TCU opened the scoring in the second on a two-out solo home run from Andrew Keefer .



Two more runs crossed the plate for the Frogs in the fourth as the lead grew to 3-0. Johnny Rizer doubled to open the inning and scored on Shepherd base hit. With a runner on third and one out, Adam Oviedo grounded out to drive in the run.



Kansas got back into the game in the fifth as it pulled within one, 3-2. A walk and a hit batter scored on a two-out triple from James Cosentino.



The Jayhawks tied the game in the seventh without the benefit of a hit. A walk, error and hit by pitch had the bases loaded with nobody out. Augie Mihlbauer came on and did yeoman’s work allowing just one run to score. His second strikeout of the inning left the bases loaded.



TCU starter Nick Lodolo was strong over six innings of work. He allowed just two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out 11 in the no-decision.

Courtesy; TCU Baseball