Vivica A. Fox Starrer ‘Kinky’ Picked Up For Theatrical Distribution by Patriot Releasing; U.S. October 12th Date Set

LOS ANGELES — Patriot Releasing, a full service theatrical Distribution company, has acquired the independent romance/drama ‘Kinky’, starring Vivica A. Fox for U.S. Theatrical distribution.

The film is set to bow on October 12th Nationwide. ‘Kinky’, written and directed by Jean Claude Lamarre (Chocolate City), also starring Dawn Richard (Danity Kane), Robert Ri’Chard (Coach Carter), Eurika Pratts (Black Magic) and Gary Dourdan (CSI), is described as a “racy”, African American ’50 Shades Of Grey’-inspired sex drama. ‘Kinky’ will also serve to launch Patriot Releasing’s broader efforts to distribute 10 films a year that appeal to African American women.

‘Kinky’ is set in the affluent community of Buckhead, Atlanta and tells the story of a Dr. Joyce Richardson, a beautiful African-American surgeon who begins a sexual journey with billionaire investor, Darrin Wethington. After a few months of dating, the couple begin exploring their most kinky sexual fantasies, leading them into a world of BDSM and hardcore sexual exploration.

Having found theatrical success with the indie hit ‘Chocolate City’ through their collaboration with Nulite Entertainment, combined with a new $50 million credit facility, Patriot CEO/Chairman Michael Mendelsohn (Running With The Devil, U.S.S Indianapolis) has also acquired the black female-lead comedy spec, ‘Wedding Guest List’ from Nulite for a 2019 production start date. “The focus of Patriot Releasing is to celebrate, collaborate and support writers and directors with diverse voices,” states Mendelsohn. The company recently wrapped production on the RZA-directed ‘Cut Throat City’ starring Kat Graham, Wesley Snipes, and Terrence Howard. Patriot Releasing has just completed a ‘Chocolate City 3’ sequel, currently in Post production.

Regarding ‘Kinky’, Mendelsohn is confident the movie will resonate with its core audience: “I am thrilled to team up with Jean Claude on another remarkable film. Jean Claude’s ability to write and direct movies that resonate with his locked-in audience is magic, and I want to be remembered for creating magic in Hollywood.”

The ‘Kinky’ deal was negotiated between Michael Mendelsohn, Patriot Releasing LLC, Jean Claude LaMarre, and Nulite Entertainment. Distribution sales will be handled by Ken Naz. Jean Claude Lamarre is represented by attorney Arnie Holland.