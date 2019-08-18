Village Creek MX Track Championship Round 5

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Info about Village Creek MX Park

Village Creek Motocross Park has been the ultimate North Texas dirt bike riding park since 1996! Our acres of riding areas roll over hills with a mix of sand and clay riders dream of. We host championship racing events on our National Motocross Track, SX Track, and XC Trail System.

On select Tuesday nights and weekends we offer organized dirt bike practice events on the main track, night track, trails*, and youth mini riding area*. Motocross practice sessions are organized into groups based on rider skill level. Big Bike A, Big Bike B, 65cc-85cc Youth, 50cc**.

The day and night track events are fully prepped, watered, and staffed with track and safety personnel.

Our youth riding area is open during practice events for new 65cc and 50cc riders. The mini track is designed to let young riders have fun as they practice riding. Youth and Adult riding lessons are available to be scheduled with with local pro riders.

Event details, times, fees, practice order, race order and other details will be posted on our Facebook Event Page and Website Upcoming Events Section.

We also offer private track rentals, special events (race series, marathons, concerts,etc…) , and corporate events customized for your needs!

All events and tracks are weather permitting. Check website and call track hotline for motocross event and weather updates.

*Trails and youth mini riding area are open riding sessions if open during events. Riders may enter and leave race track safely as they please. No organized time sessions based on skill level.*

**Dedicated 50cc practice on the main national day track is typically only run before select race weekends. On event practice days 50cc riders are always welcome to ride on the kids area mini track.**