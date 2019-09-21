UTSA vs North Texas Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

UTSA vs North Texas

Saturday – September 21 – 6:30 p.m.

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Game

UTSA (1-2, 0-0 C-USA)

North Texas (1-2, 0-0 C-USA)

I’m at a loss for words. This UNT team is a pretty good team averaging over 31 points a game, but sits at 1-2 through three games. How is that possible? The answer is simple. The defense is giving up 34 points to teams that averaged 20 points a game last year. The defense has to step up and shut some teams down. True enough they are pretty good from the D-line to the safeties, but giving up points in the fourth quarter hurts them.

Offense

The offense runs through Mason Fine. His numbers are as follows 66-109, 745 passing yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has to be protected this game. UTSA has some pretty good pass rushers on the edges, so running the ball will be key for the offense. Running back Tre Siggers needs a 20-25 carry game to keep UTSA defense on their heels Saturday. Controlling the clock with long drives will be a big part of the game plan. Look for the offensive line to play physical from the first snap of the ball.

Defense

UNT defense should play with a log, not a chip on their shoulders. This week UTSA’s Quarterback Frank Harris is a dual threat player that loves running the ball. He’s very wise under center which means he won’t give the ball away under pressure. Running back Sincere McCormick will get the bulk of the carries for the Roadrunners this game. Stopping those two weapons would give the Mean Green a great chance of winning at home. The defense has to play hard and smart and not make bone head mistakes with penalties in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Prediction

I’m taking UNT by 10 points at home.

Final score

UNT 27

UTSA 17