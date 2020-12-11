UTEP Miners vs UNT Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

UTEP Miners vs UNT Mean Green

Friday – December 11 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

UTEP Miners (3-4, 0-3 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (3-5, 2-4 C-USA)



Let’s just scratch this year out of the record books or put an asterisk next to the whole 2020 season for college football. Both teams had high hopes for a bowl bid and winning their conference this year. Well, it didn’t exactly turn out the way they wanted. Both teams need a win to close out a dismal season. Let’s take a look at this weeks football game in Denton.



Better Luck Next Year

It takes six games to become bowl eligible and it’s more than likely that both teams will be home watching the game with their families. They are two good teams with losing records.



COVID-19 is Undefeated

While the world is figuring the whole pandemic thing out, college football has limped through a tough season. Key players from both teams were out dealing with the virus which left the remaining players fighting for wins.



UTEP Miners

UTEP has a 2-5 record in their last five games. They average 20 points on offense, but give up 29 on defense. The offense averages 326 yards a game, but gives up 365 to opposing teams. Last year at the time UTEP was making a push for a bowl bid, but flash forward to this season… they won’t make it. QB Gavin Hardison has had his fair share of struggles this year. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. He’s a sophomore with plenty upside and he will be returning next year.



UNT Mean Green

The Mean Green need this game to end things on a high note. This game is important for recruiting. The record speaks for itself. The Mean Green defensive coordinator, coaches and staff have needs to fulfill on defense. This weekend, the team has a chance to end the season with a win at home. Look for the Mean Green to establish the run and create turnovers in order to secure a win in their final home game of the season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 62% chance of winning at home against UTEP. The over/under is 62 to take the under. I’m taking the Mean Green by 10!

Final Score

UNT – 24

UTEP – 14