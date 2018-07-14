USGA and Deloitte Renew Multiyear Partnership

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The United States Golf Association (USGA) and Deloitte announced the renewal of a multiyear professional-services partnership that extends their collaboration on initiatives that benefit golfers and the game.

The USGA and Deloitte first teamed up in 2014 to assess existing USGA programs and develop strategies designed to better meet the evolving expectations of today’s golfers, its Allied Golf Associations, and clubs/facilities. In 2016, Deloitte and the USGA announced their first multiyear professional-services partnership.

“Deloitte’s outstanding thought leadership and experience have led to a pivotal evolution of our relationship with golf associations in communities across America, driving greater impact and ultimately advancing our service to the game,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “By leveraging the power of data, we are building new ways for golfers and the golf industry to connect and learn, and the investment we are making in technology now should help empower the game long into the future. Our work with Deloitte continues to show us the many possibilities that lie ahead.”

“Our relationship with the USGA is built on a common commitment to golf’s values of integrity, collaboration and the pursuit of excellence – values that Deloitte shares,” said Cathy Engelbert, chief executive officer of Deloitte. “Deloitte not only wants to help the USGA grow the game, but increase engagement and inclusion by helping the modern golfer better connect to the game leveraging digital technology.”

The USGA and Deloitte made the announcement on Friday, May 18, when the U.S. Open Trophy was displayed at Deloitte’s Midtown Manhattan office, and more than 1,000 Deloitte employees in 30 offices played a nine-hole round of golf. The trophy is currently touring the New York metro area in advance of the U.S. Open Championship, conducted by the USGA in June. Friday marked Deloitte’s fifth PLAY9 Day outing, supporting a key USGA program that encourages more people to play more golf, more often in today’s often time-strapped environment.

For the 118th U.S. Open on June 11-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., Deloitte designed an interactive Virtual Reality (VR) experience meant to give fans a unique perspective on the championship and its rich history with Shinnecock Hills. Fans can immerse themselves in a 360-degree, first-person perspective of Corey Pavin, who will narrate his shots from the 18th hole of the final round as he clinched his 1995 U.S. Open win at Shinnecock. They will also have an opportunity to leverage VR to take a visual and historic tour of the iconic Trophy Room in Shinnecock’s clubhouse.

In addition to its professional services work with the USGA, Deloitte supports USGA championships and initiatives, including programs that celebrate volunteerism and promote inclusion and innovation in and beyond the golf community. Deloitte also regularly supports events that use golf to help empower girls and young women on the cusps of their professional careers.

About the USGA

The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world’s golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.