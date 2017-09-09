- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Sunday Night Throwdown
UNT vs SMU Preview
- Updated: September 9, 2017
Game Info
North Texas Mean Green vs SMU Mustangs
Saturday – September 8 – 6:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas – Texas
Records Prior to the Game
North Texas Mean Green (1-0, 0-0)
SMU Mustangs (1-0,0-0)
The North Texas Mean Green is traveling to Dallas on Saturday to take on the Mustangs of Southern Methodist University. UNT coming short in the previous two meetings, the Mean Green is looking to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 1975.
In last week’s 59-14 win against Lamar University, the Mean Green offense rushed over 430 yards, which is the fourth most rushing yards in a game in school history. Furthermore, the Mean Green amassed 668 total yards which is now a school record, breaking the previous record of 635 that was established in 2007 in a game against Navy. Not only that, but UNT is currently sixth in the nation in rushing yards. Mean Green Quarterback Mason Fine tossed three touchdown passes, going 15-for-21 with 224 yards through the air. He averaged about eleven yards per pass.
The Mean Green defense forced two turnovers and 266 yards of total offense, including just 86 rushing yards. This Sunday, the defense needs to be ready for anything. Mustang wide receiver Courtland Sutton is who they should watch for since in last year’s meeting, Sutton had 162 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just four catches. He even converted a 3rd and 40 allowing SMU to score. The Mean Green defense needs to make stops, sack the quarterback and most importantly, they must force turnovers.
Since UNT had tremendous success running the ball last week, it’s very likely they’ll run more than pass this week. If UNT can run the ball successfully and wear out the opposing defense, they can keep their defense well-rested and come out on top. There’s no telling what SMU will do, but no matter what they’re a threat.
UNT is 5-30-1 against SMU. According to the North Texas Daily’s Matthew Brune, UNT has only one win in 25 games as the visiting team against SMU. The last time UNT beat SMU as the visiting team was in 1933 in Ownby Stadium where UNT won 7-0. A win against SMU on the road will certainly provide UNT a huge boost of momentum and confidence.
