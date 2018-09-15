UNT vs Arkansas Preview

By Da`Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Saturday – September 15 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: SECN

Razorback Stadium – Fayetteville, AR

Records before the Game

UNT Mean Green – 2-0

Arkansas Razorbacks – 1-1

UNT is 2-0 and looking to extend their winning ways in Arkansas. Arkansas is 1-1 and is looking to get above .500 asap. Both teams are averaging over 40 points a game and this one will be a shootout. UNT is averaging 52 points a game. Let’s take a look at both teams and key players for this weeks match up.

UNT Mean Green

UNT is lead by Quarterback Mason Fine. Fine is lighting up defenses like a lightning storm this year. He has already passed for 862 yards, 7 touchdowns and 1 interception. Rico Bussey Jr. is his main target. He has a great run after catch average of 7 yards. He’s the Mean Green’s best offensive weapon on the outside. Deandre Torrey is leading the team in rushing yards, but they are a pass first offense that puts up a lot of points. The defense leads the conference in rushing yards allowed with 44 yards a game. UNT is a good unknown team.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Ty Storey has to have a big game this week at home. The North Texas defense is playing physical in all three phases of their defense. Arkansas’s offense is averaging 40 points a game but is giving up 27 points to the opposition. Running the ball keeps the UNT offense off the field which gives the Razorback defense much needed rest. Arkansas running back Devwan Waley needs to get at least 20 carries this game. The Razorbacks offense has to control the clock this week. It’s their only key to a victory and will help them keep pace in the SEC.

Prediction

The O/U is 68.5 in this one. Take the over. Both teams will put up points. ESPN has Arkansas with a 67.1% chance of winning. So the safe bet is taking the Razorbacks by -7. I’m going against the grain and taking UNT by 10 in this one.

Final Score

UNT 41

Arkansas 30