UNT Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners

Saturday – November 28 – 2:00 p.m.

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

Records Before the Game

UNT Mean Green (3-3, 2-2 C-USA)

UTSA Roadrunners (6-4, 4-2 C-USA)

UNT started this year off with so much promise. Last year’s team set the foundation for this team to stand on. Well, the Mean Green is 3-3 and is trying to get past being a .500 team. UTSA is a good team peaking at the right time. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up.



Who needs this game

UNT needs this win on the road in the Alamo City. The Roadrunners defense played physical and stingy last week against USM. UNT has to come out strong from start to finish.



Conference Outlook

UNT is in 4th place while UTSA sits in 1st place in Conference USA -West. How can the Mean Green gain some ground in conference? Beat UTSA this weekend.



UNT Mean Green

The UNT game plan has to be simple this week. No trick plays or gimmicks for gaining first downs. The Mean Green has to come out and hit the Roadrunners right in the mouth. Good, sound, smash mouth football. Establish the run early if you need to run the ball the first series, do just that! The offense scores 37 points per game, but on the defensive side of the ball is the struggle. The defense gives up 39 points per game. Limit big plays and keep the ball in front of you will be the key for the defense this week.



UTSA Roadrunners

The Roadrunners have won three of their last five games with wins over USM, UTEP and Louisiana Tech. This team is for real. Last week they went on the road and beat a very good Southern Miss team by 3 points. Look for QB Frank Harris to gain some first downs carrying the ball on short yardage plays. The offense and defense averages 26 points per game. Defense will be key this week against UNT. They can’t fall behind against the Mean Green.



Prediction

UTSA has a 67% perchance of winning at home this week. This will be closer than anyone expects. I’m taking UNT by 3!

Final Score

UNT – 20

UTSA – 17