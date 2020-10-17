By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

Saturday – October 17 – 4:00 p.m.

Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium

Records Before the Game

UNT Mean Green (1-3, 0-2 C-USA)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4, 1-2 C-USA)



Both teams are looking for a change this week. Both teams only have one win on the season and this week could be the turning point in their season. MTSU is at home and a win could launch the Blue Raiders on the right path of finishing the season strong. Same for the UNT Mean Green. This will be a good game to listen to while working in the garage.



Why you should listen to this game

Both teams really need to get a win this week. UNT has a chance to turn it around.



Why you shouldn’t listen to this game

There’s a better game on another channel. You have to have cable to get this game.

UNT Mean Green

QB Austin Aune wanted his turn to lead this offense. He has passed for 1108 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this year. The task he has as of right now is to play all four quarters and convert 3rd and long. Running the ball on the road will help him find that balance of controlling the offense. Look for the Mean Green to establish the run early this week.



Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

QB Asher O’Hara leads this team in passing and rushing. He has passed for 1012 yards with six passing TDs with seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 328 yards on 93 carries with 4 TDs. He is the key to the Blue Raiders offense. He’s the threat and SMU’s defense will have their hands full Saturday on the road.



Prediction

ESPN has the Blue Raiders with a 53.2% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 72 so take the under in this one. Both teams need this win, but truth is, one team will win and one will lose. I’m taking UNT by 8.

Final Score

UNT – 20

MTSU – 12