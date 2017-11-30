The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale will air on December 1, 2017, in Paradise, Nevada.

NICCO MONTANO (3-2-0) vs SIJARA “SARJ” EUBANKS (2-2-0)

This is a five-round main event for the inaugural women’s flyweight championship. Montano brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Eubanks brings striking a jiu-jitsu giving her some knockout power and grappling control. With both of these two female athletes just beginning their careers it’s tough to say who has the advantage in this fight, but from what they brought to both the Ultimate Fighter and their professional careers Montano looks to be the one to possibly become the first women’s flyweight champion due to her boxing techniques that have shown more effectiveness than Eubanks’ striking. Now Eubanks has well-round jiu-jitsu she could use to challenge Montano’s jiu-jitsu, but it just does not seem like she will be able to set up a takedown while Montano unleashes striking upon her while laying pressure down to keep the fight standing as long as possible. All in all this fight really does not look to be the best title fight the UFC has made all year, but it’s a new division so it looks like the UFC is off the hook in this one. My prediction: Montano wins via TKO in Round 3.

SEAN “SUGAR” O’MALLEY (8-0-0) vs TERRION “FLASH” WARE (17-5-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. O’Malley brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to a perfect record. Ware brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. In this fight are two fighters with efficient knockout power and from the power and speed mixed in their strikes the advantage probably goes to O’Malley from his boxing and kickboxing combinations, which have proven to be his deadliest weapons that could be too much for ware to handle. Now Ware has great defense from his karate along with boxing of his own to both defend and attack O’Malley at the same time. But he really does not perform well under pressure and from the amount of pressure O’Malley has shown in his early career it looks like Ware might not be able to stand much of a chance in this bout. My prediction: O’Malley wins via knockout in Round 3.

ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (21-13-0) vs BARB “LITTLE WARRIOR” HONCHAK (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Honchak brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Both of these fighters have their own techniques of striking and grappling and based on who is more efficient, Honchak’s striking and jiu-jitsu appear more on spot than Modafferi’s taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Modafferi does have judo to help her take advantage of the fight, but in a long run Honchak’s speed might be too much for her to handle and give Honchak just the moment she needs to take control thus scoring major points. My prediction: Honchak wins via unanimous decision.

ERIC “ZEBRINHA” SPICELY (11-2-0) vs GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (26-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Spicely brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. With both fighters having great combinations of striking and grappling techniques the outcome of the fight will be decided on who is far more efficient and in that case Meerschaert looks to take this fight from his taekwondo and jiu-jitsu combinations as Spicely really does not have as great of a striking and grappling combination to defend himself against Meerschaert. However, Spicely has a great combination of jiu-jitsu and wrestling he could use to overpower Meerschaert’s jiu-jitsu and wear him down enough to find a submission hold. But from the striking power Meerschaert possesses really does not seem likely he will be able to pull off any submission holds or even come close to bringing the fight to the ground. My prediction: Meerschaert wins via unanimous decision.

DEANNA “VITAMIN D” BENNETT (8-3-0) vs MELINDA FABIAN (4-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Bennett brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and wrestling giving her knockout power and grappling control. Fabian brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving her some striking power and grappling control. With both fighters containing different styles of striking and grappling the advantage would probably go to Bennett from her kickboxing and Muay Thai, which are very dangerous against her opponents. Fabian really doesn’t come near the striking ability Bennett contains along with her jiu-jitsu that seems good, but not good enough to challenge Bennett and unless she somehow finds a quick victory this fight really does not seem like it will last long at all. My prediction: Bennett wins via TKO in Round 2.

JOE “ONE BAD MOFO” SOTO (18-5-0) vs BRETT “PIKEY” JOHNS (14-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Soto brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Johns brings Muay Thai, judo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio leading him to a perfect record. In this fight is two fighters with similar techniques and from their career history, Soto looks to be more well-rounded from his boxing and wrestling, which will prove to be a great challenge for Johns to overcome. However, Johns has fantastic Muay Thai and judo that have helped him become dominant in both feet and ground game and if he were to pressure Soto with both these combinations then he could surely find an easy victory and continue his reign of remaining undefeated. My prediction: Johns wins via submission in Round 1.