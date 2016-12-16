UFC ON FOX: VANZANT vs WATERSON PREVIEW

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs. Waterson will air on December 17, 2016, in Sacramento, California.

#8 PAIGE “12 GAUGE” VANZANT (7-2-0) vs #12 MICHELLE “THE KARATE HOTTIE” WATERSON (13-4-0)

This is a five round main event in the women’s strawweight division. VanZant brings boxing and jiu-jitsu making her efficient in striking power as well as having a near perfect record. Waterson brings boxing, karate, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving her striking power along with effective grappling techniques. As both of these amazing female athletes contain great standing and ground game the key factor will possibly be decided on pressure, which I believe Waterson falls in favor. With Waterson’s great striking and grappling techniques I really don’t see VanZant standing much of a chance unless she managed to somehow keep Waterson pinned against the cage to keep her from setting up any takedowns or striking combinations. If VanZant is unsuccessful in doing that I believe Waterson will take the fight to the ground with ease and place VanZant in a grappling match where she seems to struggle with. My prediction: Waterson wins via TKO in Round 2.

#7 URIJAH “THE CALIFORNIA KID” FABER (33-10-0) vs BRAD “ONE PUNCH” PICKETT (26-12-0)

This is a three round fight in the bantamweight division. Faber brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him seven wins via knockout and 19 via submission, which has also made him the former WEC Featherweight Champion. Pickett brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him seven wins via knockout and 10 via submission. With both fighters containing great striking and grappling, this fight will come down to who uses them more effectively. In that case, I believe Faber will be the one to call this final fight his final win as his intense speed and well-timed striking and defense looks to be more than Pickett would be able to handle. Though Pickett has great grappling and striking power himself and so if he kept the pressure on Faber by not letting him have any chance of a takedown and even pinned him against the cage. I would not see Faber being able to stand up to Pickett in that sense. My prediction: Faber wins via submission in Round 1.

SAGE “SUPER” NORTHCUTT (8-1-0) vs MICKEY GALL (3-0-0)

This is a three round fight in the welterweight division. Northcutt brings kickboxing, karate, kajukenbo and jiu-jitsu giving him both striking power along with well-round grappling techniques. Gall brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him an early undefeated streak. Both fighters have a great game on both striking and grappling, but since they are still new to the sport it is hard to decide who has the advantage. Though when it comes to the aggression aspect of the game, I believe Gall holds the upper hand. Northcutt looks to be softer in his fights whereas Gall gets after his opponents in full force, not only wanting to earn the win but to make a statement that he is here to stay and fight his way to title contention. My prediction: Gall wins via submission in Round 2.