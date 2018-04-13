UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje will air on April 14, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona.

#7 MICHELLE “THE KARATE HOTTIE” WATERSON (14-6-0) vs. #10 CORTNEY “CAST IRON” CASEY (7-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Waterson brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, karate and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Casey brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Two women trying to make it to the top. Based on techniques Waterson’s Muay Thai and karate appear superior to Casey’s boxing. Casey has jiu-jitsu; but so does Waterson. The only way Casey looks to take this fight is to find the pressure to apply on Waterson. Though, Waterson will be applying pressure on Casey as well. My prediction: Waterson wins via split decision.

ISRAEL “THE LAST STYLEBENDER” ADESANYA (12-0-0) vs. MARVIN “THE ITALIAN DREAMER” VETTORI (12-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Vettori brings kickboxing, Yoseikan Budo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Adesanya brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu giving him a hundred percent finish rate of knockouts. This fight contains two fighters looking to break into the rankings. From what has been exposed by both fighters Adesanya looks to the one to do so. His boxing and Muay Thai combinations are stunning; so is his kickboxing. Vettori’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling could prove to be a problem for Adesanya. However, Adesanya has great takedown defense, so it might be difficult for Vettori to bring him down. My prediction: Adesanya wins via unanimous decision.

#12 CARLOS “THE NATURAL BORN KILLER” CONDIT (30-11-0) vs. ALEX “COWBOY” OLIVEIRA (18-4-1, 2 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Condit brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. He is a former WEC Welterweight champion. Oliveira brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both are equipped with striking power. However, Condit’s boxing and kickboxing combinations are just insane. Oliveira has Muay Thai but is not very aggressive with it. The way it appears this fight will be nothing but a bloodbath waiting to happen. My prediction: Condit wins via TKO in Round 2.

#5 DUSTIN “THE DIAMOND” POIRIER (22-5-0, 1 NC) vs. #6 JUSTIN “THE HIGHLIGHT” GAETHJE (18-1-0)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Poirier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Gaethje brings boxing and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. He is a former WSOF Lightweight Champion. Both are great strikers, but ground technique will come into play as well. Gaethje has the wrestling to use. However, he doesn’t rely on it much as Poirier relies on his jiu-jitsu. Gaethje is mainly a striker and by not having enough ground techniques he must keep the fight standing. It will not be easy against a fighter like Poirier who has great takedown plans. My prediction: Poirier wins via submission in Round 3.