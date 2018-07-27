UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier II will air on July 28, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

DEVIN POWELL (8-3-0) vs ALVARO “EL CHANGO” HERRERA (9-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Powell brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Herrera brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. They both have well-rounded techniques. Powell appears to have better grappling from his wrestling; Herrera─not so much. Even Powell has better striking with his Muay Thai, which surpasses the boxing of Herrera. My prediction: Powell wins via submission in Round 2.

#12 RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (8-5-0) vs #13 NINA ANSAROFF (8-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ansaroff brings striking, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both aggressive fighters; Markos appears more aggressive. Ansaroff has the taekwondo and jiu-jitsu to really push Markos to the limit. However, the wrestling Markos possesses is too much for Ansaroff to handle. My prediction: Markos wins via split decision.

#9 DUSTIN ORTIZ (18-7-0) vs #12 MATHEUS NICOLAU (13-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Ortiz brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Nicolau brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Experience looks to be the factor in this fight and Ortiz has more. His boxing and Muay Thai can outstrike Nicolau and will prove to be his deadliest weapons against him. Nicolau has jiu-jitsu, but not enough to overpower Ortiz’s jiu-jitsu or wrestling. My prediction: Ortiz wins via TKO in Round 3.

3# ALEXIS DAVIS (19-7-0) vs #7 KATLYN “BLONDE FIGHTER” CHOOKAGIAN (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Davis brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Chookagian brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Similar style they have, but Chookagian seems more well-paced. Her boxing and karate are a great combination to really pressure Davis. Davis has good ground-and-pound to use; Chookagian has better ground-and-pound as well as grappling. My prediction: Chookagian wins via unanimous decision.

JOHN “THE BULL” MAKDESSI (15-6-0) vs ROSS “THE REAL DEAL” PEARSON (20-14-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Makdessi brings kickboxing Muay Thai, Shotokan Karate, and taekwondo. Pearson brings boxing, Muay Thai, judo, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The striking and aggression Pearson brings should give him the advantage. Recently he has not been able to stand with fighters like he used to. Makdessi seems to bring a more aggressive style that will be deadly for Pearson and maybe too much. My prediction: Makdessi wins via split decision.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

#14 GADZHIMURAD ANTIGULOV (20-4-0) vs ION “THE HULK” CUTELABA (13-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Antigulov brings boxing, sambo, and wrestling. Cutelaba brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Pretty much the same techniques this should be an interesting fight. Based on performances Antigulov’s boxing and wrestling appear on another level from Cutelaba. Cutelaba has wrestling of his own, but it doesn’t seem as good as Antigulov’s. My prediction: Antigulov wins via unanimous decision.

HAKEEM “MEAN” DAWODU (7-1-1) vs AUSTIN “GOLDEN BOY” ARNETT (15-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Dawodu brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Arnett brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Both have great striking and defense. However, Dawodu seems to be more aggressive and accurate. In that case, Arnett would have to try to use his jiu-jitsu and bring the fight to the ground. That doesn’t seem possible with Dawodu having jiu-jitsu of his own. My prediction: Dawodu wins via knockout in Round 1.

KAJAN “RAGIN'” JOHNSON (23-12-1) vs ISLAM MAKHACHEV (15-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Johnson brings boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Makhachev brings Muay Thai, Sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Well-rounded fighters will be going head-to-head. Makhachev seems to be more well-rounded in both striking and grappling. Johnson has great striking from his boxing; not the level of grappling Makhachev has. The way it will be is Makhachev bringing the fight to the ground where he will destroy Johnson. My prediction: Makhachev wins via submission in Round 2.

JORDAN “YOUNG GUN” MEIN (30-12-0) vs ALEX “THE GREAT WHITE” MORONO (14-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Mein brings striking, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Morono brings striking, kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. The striking and jiu-jitsu of Mein should prove difficult for Morono. However, Morono has great defense from his taekwondo and can take heavy hits. His kickboxing appears more deadly than Mein’s. If Mein does not keep up his defense than he will be destroyed. My prediction: Morono wins via knockout in Round 2.

Main Card (Fox)

#13 ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” HERNANDEZ (9-1-0) vs OLIVIER “THE QUEBEC KID” AUBIN-MERCIER (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hernandez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Aubin-Mercier brings boxing, taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. They both possess impressive striking power and will look for the finish. Hernandez is more aggressive and accurate than Aubin-Mercier. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations are even more powerful than Aubin-Mercier’s judo and jiu-jitsu. It really doesn’t look like Aubin-Mercier really has much of a shot in this fight with the power Hernandez possesses. My prediction: Hernandez wins via knockout in Round 2.

#1 JOANNA JEDRZEJCZYK (14-2-0) vs #5 TECIA “THE TINY TORNADO” TORRES (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Jedrzejczyk brings boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. She is the former strawweight champion. Torres brings Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Both have great striking techniques, but Jedrzejczyk has magnificent Muay Thai and kickboxing. Torres could use her jiu-jitsu to try and give herself a chance. However, Jedrzejczyk has great takedown defense and speed that will prove too much for Torres. My prediction: Jedrzejczyk wins via unanimous decision.

#2 JOSE “JUNIOR” ALDO (26-4-0) vs #4 JEREMY “LIL HEATHENS” STEPHENS (28-14-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Aldo brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former UFC and WEC Featherweight Champion. Stephens brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The favorite in this fight should be Aldo from his kickboxing and Muay Thai techniques. Though, he has not been the same fighter recently and seems to have lost his cardio. Stephens has evolved and gotten more aggressive and will be laying pressure on the former champion. My prediction: Stephens wins via TKO in Round 3.

#3 EDDIE “THE UNDERGROUND KING” ALVAREZ (29-5-0, 1 NC) vs #4 DUSTIN “THE DIAMOND” POIRIER (23-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Alvarez brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former UFC and Bellator Lightweight Champion. Poirier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. This fight looks to be a war and a possible title challenger position. Both have amazing knockout power and grappling control with ground-and-pound. It’s tough to choose between these two gladiators, but Alvarez looks to be the one to get the job done. His boxing and wrestling and more well-rounded and can cause greater damage. Poirier’s boxing is highly dangerous and can be too much for Alvarez. However, Alvarez is faster and that will be his key against Poirier. My prediction: Alvarez wins via TKO in Round 3.