UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Weidman Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Weidman will air on October 18, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2)

DANIEL “DADDY LONG LEGS” SPITZ (6-2-0) vs TANNER “THE BULLDOZER” BOSER (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Spitz brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Boser brings karate and jiu-jitsu. The karate Boser possesses looks to make Spitz’s boxing useless. However, Spitz’s boxing is faster and will be able to cause quick damage. Boser will not be able to keep up and try to bring the fight to the ground. That will be a big mistake when he gets caught by more of Spitz’s strikes. My prediction: Spitz wins via knockout in Round 1.

BRENDAN “ALL IN” ALLEN (12-3-0) vs KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (15-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Allen brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Holland brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; it will be Holland’s jiu-jitsu that will make all the difference. He will use it to control Allen for the majority of the fight. Allen will try to defend with his jiu-jitsu, but it will not be enough. My prediction: Holland wins via unanimous decision.

COURT “THE CRUSHER” MCGEE (19-8-0) vs SEAN BRADY (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. McGee brings karate, kajukenbo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Brady brings striking and jiu-jitsu. With McGee’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations, he looks to give Brady serious trouble. Brady will try to keep it standing, but his takedown defense is not going to hold up. Even trying to strike with him will not work as McGee will defend with his karate. My prediction: McGee wins via submission in Round 2.

RANDY “THE ZOHAN” COSTA (4-1-0) vs BOSTON “BOOM BOOM” SALMON (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Costa brings striking and grappling. Salmon brings kickboxing and wrestling. Based on their techniques Salmon looks to take this fight with ease. He will use his kickboxing to weaken Costa before bringing him to the ground. Since Costa doesn’t have much grappling Salmon will out grapple him and force him to quit. My prediction: Salmon wins via submission in Round 1.

KYLE “CRASH” BOCHNIAK (8-4-0) vs SEAN “THE SNIPER” WOODSON (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Bochniak brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Woodson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in techniques; Woodson is better at controlling opponents. He will pressure Bochniak cleaner and defend against many of his attacks. He will counter with his own and cause Bochniak to grow tired as the fight progresses. My prediction: Woodson wins via unanimous decision.

MOLLY “MEATBALL” MCCANN (9-2-0) vs DIANA “THE WARRIOR PRINCESS” BELBITA (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. McCann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Belbita brings kickboxing and judo. Belbita’s kickboxing appears to be a threat to McCann as she doesn’t have any specific striking techniques. McCann will be able to dodge it by bringing her to the ground and using her jiu-jitsu. Belbita will try using her judo, but she won’t be able to withstand McCann’s grappling power. My prediction: McCann wins via submission in Round 3.

CHARLES ROSA (11-3-0) VS. MANNY “THE BERMUDEZ TRIANGLE” BERMUDEZ (14-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Rosa brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Bermudez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing and karate combinations of Rosa appear to be his key to victory. Bermudez will not let that happen as he will use his wrestling to avoid both. Once he gets him on the ground he will wear Rosa down by out grappling him and using ground-and-pound. Rosa will try to get back to his feet but will be unsuccessful in doing so. My prediction: Bermudez wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN2)

DERON WINN (6-0-0) vs DARREN “THE DENTIST” STEWART (10-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Winn brings striking and wrestling. Stewart brings taekwondo. Both can strike; Winn will be using his wrestling as well. Stewart has no grappling and that will cost him. Winn will take him to the ground early on and grapple with him. This will cause him to grow weak in which Winn will transition to ground-and-pound. My prediction: Winn wins via TKO in Round 1.

#12 MAYCEE “THE FUTURE” BARBER (7-0-0) vs #15 GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Barber brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Robertson’s striking power is heavy and aggressive, which can give Barber trouble. She will be able to hurt her, but Barber will recover and go full grappling on her. Robertson will try to get her off of her, but she won’t be able to get by her jiu-jitsu. Barber will control her throughout the fight until the final bell. My prediction: Barber wins via unanimous decision.

JOE “J-LAU” LAUZON (27-15-0) vs JONATHAN “JSP” PEARCE (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Lauzon boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pearce brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The boxing Lauzon possesses will give him full control in this fight while inflicting damage upon Pearce. Pearce will then get knocked down in which Lauzon will transition to his jiu-jitsu and force him to quit. My prediction: Lauzon wins via submission in Round 1.

GREG HARDY (5-1-0) vs BEN “SEKI” SOSOLI (7-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Sosoli brings striking and judo. Hardy doesn’t have the best cardio, but his striking power is phenomenal. He will attack heavy right away and keep Sosoli under pressure. Once his opening is exposed Hardy will land the killer blow and Sosoli will go down like a rock. My prediction: Hardy wins via knockout in Round 1.

#7 YAIR “EL PANTERA” RODRIGUEZ (11-2-0, 1 NC) vs #8 JEREMY “LIL HEATHENS” STEPHENS (28-16-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Rodriguez brings striking, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Stephens brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are tough fighters with many techniques to challenge each other. This looks to be a back-and-forth brawl, but Rodriguez appears to have the advantage. Stephens is a tough guy; Rodriguez is faster and will set up cleaner shots. Stephens is aggressive and wild, but he will get to wreckless and that is where Rodriguez will catch him. Rodriguez will let him play his own game before going all out while keeping heavy pressure on him. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via knockout in Round 3.

#4 DOMINICK “THE DEVASTATOR” REYES (11-0-0) vs #8(MW) CHRIS “THE ALL-AMERICAN” WEIDMAN (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Reyes brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Weidman brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former middleweight champion. Both are well-rounded and always bring competitive techniques to the octagon. Weidman’s wrestling is by far some of the best and seems to be a major problem for Reyes. Reyes has good jiu-jitsu to challenge Weidman’s wrestling along with takedown defense. Weidman will try to strike with Reyes, but fall up short as he does not hold the knockout power he used to contain. Reyes knows this and will take advantage by pressuring Weidman until he finds the perfect opening. My prediction: Reyes wins via knockout in Round 3.