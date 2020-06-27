UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker will air on June 27, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

JORDAN “THE NATIVE PSYCHO” GRIFFIN (18-7-0) vs YOUSSEF “THE MOROCCAN DEVIL” ZALAL (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Griffin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Zalal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped; Griffin is better will controlling his opponents. He will be able to keep Zalal at bay early on and not give him an edge. Zalal will try to take Griffin down, but Griffin’s defense will prevent that from happening. My prediction: Griffin wins via unanimous decision.

KAY HANSEN (6-3-0) vs JINH YU FREY (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Hansen brings striking and judo. Frey brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Hansen’s judo is good, but not as good as Frey’s jiu-jitsu. Frey will bring Hansen to the ground early on and out grapple her. Hansen will be able to defend a little, but she will not fair up to Frey for long. My prediction: Frey wins via submission in Round 2.

TAKASHI SATO (15-3-0) vs JASON “THE VANILLA GORILLA” WITT (17-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Sato brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Witt brings striking and jiu-jitsu. A fairly even matchup; Witt is better with his grappling. He will take Sato to the ground early on and out grapple him. Sato will try to defend, but Witt will force him to quit. My prediction: Witt wins via submission in Round 1.

LUIS “VIOLENT BOB ROSE” PENA (8-2-0) vs KHAMA “THE DEATHSTAR” WORTHY (15-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Pena brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Worthy brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Pena is better with his grappling. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will give him more advantage over Worthy’s jiu-jitsu. Worthy will try to defend, but he will not have enough to do so. My prediction: Pena wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

SEAN “THE SNIPER” WOODSON (7-0-0) vs JULIAN “JUICY J” EROSA

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Woodson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Erosa brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Identical style both fighters have; Woodson appears to be faster and more accurate with his attacks. He will control Erosa longer and keep him under pressure. Erosa will manage to gain some moments and take control for a few moments. He won’t be able to keep up with Woodson. My prediction: Woodson wins via unanimous decision.

PHILIPE “MONSTRO” LINS (14-4-0) vs TANNER “THE BULLDOZER” BOSER (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Lins brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Boser brings karate and jiu-jitsu. Boser’s karate looks to be his main weapon of use to make Lins’ striking weak. However, Lins is fast and will be able to work around Boser’s karate. Boser will try to keep up with Lins, but Lins will continue to stay far ahead of Boser throughout the fight. My prediction: Lins wins via knockout in Round 3.

BRENDAN “ALL IN” ALLEN (14-3-0) vs KYLE DAUKAUS (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Allen brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Daukaus brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Allen appears to be just a little more experienced. He will prove much faster and more accurate with his attacks. Daukaus will be able to keep up with him, but as the fight progresses, he will fall behind. My prediction: Allen wins via unanimous decision.

GIAN VILLANTE (17-11-0) vs #13 MAURICE “CROCHET BOSS” GREENE (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Villante brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Greene brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Villante’s wrestling looks to be his key to victory in this fight. Greene holds great takedown defense and to help him avoid any takedowns will be his striking power. Villante will try to avoid Greene’s strikes, but Greene will connect no matter how much Villante tries to avoid them. Greene will continue to throw at Villante until he goes down for the count. My prediction: Greene wins via knockout in Round 1.

MIKE “PLATINUM” PERRY (13-6-0) vs MICKEY GALL (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Perry brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Gall brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Perry’s boxing ability looks to put Gall in his place. However, Perry is no grappler and Gall is excellent with grappling. He will be able to take Perry down early on and control him with ease. Perry will try to get back to his feet, but it will be of no use. My prediction: Gall wins via submission in Round 1.

#3 DUSTIN “THE DIAMOND” POIRIER (25-6-0, 1 NC) vs #5 DAN “HANGMAN” HOOKER (20-8-0)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Poirier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Hooker brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are tough fighters and always give every fight their everything. Hooker has been on a roll and looks to use his striking power to take Poirier down. However, Poirier is no easy opponent and will be eating many of Hooker’s strikes with ease. Hooker will try will all his power to finish Poirier, but it will be no use. Poirier will come at Hooker with heavier strikes and cause more damage to Hooker. Hooker will try to defend, but he will be too weak to do so. My prediction: Poirier wins via knockout in Round 2.