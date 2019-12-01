UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik will air on December 7, 2019, in Washington D.C.

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

MAKHMUD “MACH” MURADOV (23-6-0) vs TREVOR “HOT SAUCE” SMITH (15-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Muradov brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Smith brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Smith looks to take this fight by the use of his wrestling as Muradov is not a big grappler. However, Smith is not a good striker and does not take hits well. Muradov will take advantage by attacking Smith head-on and not giving any edge. Smith will not be able to use his wrestling. He will try to escape only to eat heavy blows in the process. My prediction: Muradov wins via knockout in Round 1.

VIRNA JANDIROBA (14-1-0) vs MALLORY MARTIN (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Jandiroba brings boxing, kung fu, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion. Martin brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both have their techniques; Jandiroba is more armed with her own. Her boxing and kung fu will cause more damage and Martin will try to fight back. She will be unsuccessful in which Jandiroba will bring her to the ground and out grapple her. My prediction: Jandiroba wins via submission in Round 1.

JOSEPH SOLECKI (8-2-0) vs MATT WIMAN (16-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Solecki brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Wiman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar styles; Solecki is a little better with his jiu-jitsu. Wiman will try keeping the fight standing, but Solecki will be pressuring him too much. This will cause Solecki to bring him to the ground and grapple with Wiman. Wiman will try to counter, but Solecki will maintain control until Wiman must quit. My prediction: Solecki wins via submission in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

BRYCE “THUG NASTY” MITCHELL (11-0-0) vs MATT “ROBO” SAYLES (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Mitchell brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Sayles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. From their grappling techniques, Mitchell will be able to take this one. Sayles brings good jiu-jitsu, but not great like Mitchell. Mitchell will also add in his judo to cause Sayles even more trouble. Sayles will try to escape, but Mitchell will not let it happen. My prediction: Mitchell wins via submission in Round 1.

BILLY QUARANTILLO (11-2-0) vs JACOB KILBURN (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Quarantillo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kilburn brings striking and judo. Kilburn looks to take this fight with his judo background; Quarantillo will not let that happen. He has jiu-jitsu, which he will use to counter Kilburn’s judo. Kilburn will try to stand with Quarantillo. but won’t be able to keep up with his techniques. My prediction: Quarantillo wins via submission in Round 3.

THIAGO “PITBULL” ALVES (23-14-0) vs TIM “THE DIRTY BIRD” MEANS (28-11-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alves brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Means brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. They both have good jiu-jitsu, but they will rely on their striking techniques to win this fight. Means’ boxing is fast and accurate, but Alves’ Muay Thai is more aggressive. He will throw heavier strikes in which will cause more damage. Means will try to counter with his own, but not be able to land as much power. My prediction: Alves wins via knockout in Round 2.

#10 ROB FONT (16-4-0) vs #15 RICKY SIMON (15-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Font brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Simon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The Muay Thai Font possesses looks to tear through Simon’s boxing. However, Font is not as skilled as a grappler as Simon. Yes, Font holds jiu-jitsu, but Simon holds a mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling. By using both he will avoid any of Font’s strikes and control him throughout the fight. My prediction: Simon wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN)

#9 CODY “SPARTAN” STAMANN (18-2-0) vs #13 SONG “THE TERMINATOR” YADONG (14-3-0, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Stamann brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Yadong brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have great boxing and jiu-jitsu; it will be Stamann’s wrestling that makes all the difference. He will take Yadong to the ground quicker and keep him under control. He will out grapple him and use some ground-and-pound to weaken him. He will keep this plan of attack up until the final bell. My prediction: Stamann wins via submission in Round 1.

#5 ASPEN LADD (8-1-0) vs #7 YANA “FOXY” KUNITSKAYA (12-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Ladd brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kunitskaya brings boxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and taekwondo. Ladd’s grappling is well-rounded and looks to be trouble against Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya has good takedown defense and will not let Ladd bring her down so easy. She will keep the fight standing and attack Ladd with heavy blows, not giving her an edge. My prediction: Kunitskaya wins via unanimous decision.

STEFAN “THE SKYSCRAPER” STRUVE (29-11-0) vs BEN “BIG BEN” ROTHWELL (36-12-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Struve brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Rothwell brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Struve’s reach advantage looks to be a big problem for Rothwell. However, Rothwell will be able to withstand most of Struve’s attacks. He will counter with his own and pressure Struve. Struve will try to push back, but only receive more punishment in the process. My prediction: Rothwell wins via knockout in Round 1.

#9 MARINA RODRIGUEZ (12-0-1) vs #10 CYNTHIA CALVILLO (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Rodriguez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Calvillo brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rodriguez’s aggression and power look to put Calvillo in her place. However, Calvillo can strike hard herself as well as absorb damage. She will do just that while landing clean attacks upon Rodriguez. Rodriguez will continue her push forward but will start to grow sloppy and not land as accurately. This will give Calvillo the perfect moment to land crucial points and find her way one step closer to gold. My prediction: Calvillo wins via unanimous decision.

#6 ALISTAIR “REEM” OVEREEM (45-17-0, 1 NC) vs #14 JAIRZINHO “BIGI BOY” ROZENSTRUIK (9-0-0)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Overeem brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion. Rozenstruik brings boxing and grappling. Overeem’s kickboxing and Muay Thai appear to give him an easy win. Rozenstruik has knockout power of his own, but it is not up to the level of Overeem’s. Overeem will begin with a heavy assault on Rozenstruik causing major damage early on. Rozenstruik will be able to withstand the attack early on, but quickly grow weaker by the strike. Overeem will not give any openings and make Rozenstruik suffer from each strike he lands. My prediction: Overeem wins via knockout in Round 2.