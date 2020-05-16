UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris will air on May 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

RODRIGO “ZE COLMEIA” NASCIMENTO (7-0-0) vs DON’TALE “KONG” MAYES (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Nascimento brings striking and grappling. Mayes brings kickboxing and judo. Both are well-rounded; Nascimento is better with his techniques. He will attack faster and be more accurate. He will be able to stay ahead of Mayes from start to finish. My prediction: Nascimento wins via unanimous decision.

#13 DARREN “THE DAMAGE” ELKINS (24-8-0) vs NATE “THE TRAIN” LANDWEHR (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Elkins brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Landwehr brings striking and grappling. Landwehr is a tough fighter, but Elkins is crazy with his power. He will throw heavy hands and not give Landwehr any edge. Landwehr will try to defend, but he will be unable to do so. My prediction: Elkins wins via TKO in Round 3.

#11 CORTNEY “CAST IRON” CASEY (8-7-0) vs #13 MARA “KUNOICHICI” ROMERO BORELLA (12-7-0, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Casey brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Borella brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Casey’s boxing looks to give her the advantage and possibly the win. However, Borella is a tough grappler and can take many hits. She will bring Casey to the ground and out grapple her. She will continue to grapple with her until she forces her to quit. My prediction: Borella wins via submission in Round 2.

GIGA CHIKADZE (9-2-0) vs IRWIN “THE BEAST” RIVERA (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Chikadze brings boxing. Rivera brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Rivera brings could mean trouble for Chikadze. However, Chikadze’s boxing is no jake. Chikadze will be throwing heavy strikes and not giving Rivera a chance to counter. He will keep attacking until Rivera goes down. My prediction: Chikadze wins via knockout in Round 1.

ANTHONY “FLUFFY” HERNANDEZ (7-1-0) vs KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Hernandez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Holland brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in techniques; Hernandez is more well-rounded. He will throw cleaner strikes and land more accurate takedowns. Holland will land heavy strikes, but he won’t be as accurate or as fast as Hernandez. My prediction: Hernandez wins via unanimous decision.

MATT “THE IMMORTAL” BROWN (22-16-0) vs MIGUEL “CARAMEL THUNDER” BAEZA (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Brown brings Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Baeza brings striking. Brown is as tough as they come, but he won’t be tough enough to get by Baeza. Baeza will be attacking Brown with heavier strikes while avoiding many of Brown’s. Brown will try to take control of the fight, but Baeza will be too far ahead of him throughout the fight. My prediction: Baeza wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN)

#14 SONG “THE TERMINATOR” YADONG (15-4-1, 1 NC) vs #15 MARLON “CHITO” VERA (15-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yadong brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Yadong’s boxing looks to be his key to victory in this fight. Vera will not let that happen as he will use his wrestling to avoid striking with Yadong. He will then mix in his jiu-jitsu and force Yadong to quit. My prediction: Vera wins via submission in Round 2.

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (13-4-0) vs KRZYSZTOF JOTKO (21-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jotko brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jotko is a great grappler, but not so much a striker. Anders will take advantage of this and use his boxing and kickboxing to lay damage on Jotko. Jotko will try to defend but only continue to eat more heavy strikes. My prediction: Anders wins via knockout in Round 1.

#15 DAN “DYNAMITE” IGE (13-2-0) vs #11 EDSON “JUNIOR” BARBOZA (20-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Ige brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Barboza brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Barboza’s kickboxing and taekwondo seem to be too much for Ige to handle. However, Ige brings great jiu-jitsu which will give Barboza trouble. He will be able to bring Barboza to the ground and control him throughout the fight. My prediction: Ige wins via unanimous decision.

#6 CLAUDIA “CLAUDINHA” GADELHA (17-4-0) vs ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (12-7-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s strawweight division. Gadelha brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Hill has improved her game and looks to give Gadelha a run for her money. However, Gadelha is aggressive and has more power than any fighter Hill has ever faced. She will attack Hill head-on and not give her an edge. Hill will try to counter, but her strikes will prove useless against Gadelha. My prediction: Gadelha wins via TKO in Round 2.

#8 ALISTAIR “REEM” OVEREEM (45-18-0, 1 NC) cs #9 WALT “THE BIG TICKET” HARRIS (13-7-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Overeem brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion. Harris brings boxing and kickboxing. Overeem is a tough fighter and looks to make quick work of Harris. However, Harris has improved his game greatly and brings great knockout power. He will also take advantage of Overeem’s chin and attack it with great force. Overeem will return strikes, but Harris will absorb many of them. Harris will continue his attack and prove why he is the next big star of the heavyweight division. My prediction: Harris wins via knockout in Round 3.